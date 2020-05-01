Giants Draft Pick & Die-Hard Eli Manning Fan is Oozing With Potential

The New York Knicks were the first sports team to initially pique Matt Peart’s interest upon moving from Jamaica to the Bronx as a child. However, football, and more notably, the New York Giants, quickly won over the Kingston native.

Peart, who attended Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Massachusetts through the Oliver Scholars program for high-achieving students, notes back to a memorable day in high school that has stuck with him, and likely all Giants fans reading this article. “Just watching them on the TV, just the culture and everything the Giants stand for was something that was appealing for me as a young kid,” Peart said, per the team’s official website. “Especially growing up, especially that moment in high school when they had that Super Bowl (XLVI) win my freshman year. That was a very, very fun time for me.” Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content! Peart Was a Huge Eli Manning Fan Then again, who isn’t? While Peart gets to live out his dream of playing for his favorite childhood dream, he did fall just one year short of playing alongside and protecting his favorite Giant of all-time. My favorite player, my favorite Giant always would be Eli Manning, for sure. The man is just tough, tough as nails. I respect his game and I just respect everything he does for the game. You know, he’s definitely my favorite Giant, 100 percent. Peart Has Huge Upside Despite recent rumblings of a potential Nate Solder trade, Peart appears destined to begin his NFL career on the sidelines. However, the Giants appear to have high hopes for the 3rd-rounder, and likely envision a future with him as the team’s long-term answer at right tackle.

“[Peart] definitely has a lot of upside,” said Judge following the selection of the UConn tackle, per Giants.com. “I don’t want to say he is developmental, he is developing, and they all are. He’s got tremendous work ethic, he’s got a great attitude. I think we are going to see a lot better football in the future than we’ve seen from him already. That’s what makes us really excited to work with these guys that we’re bringing in.” It’s easy to see why Judge and the Giants organization are so enticed by Peart’s upside. The measurables are all there and he appears to have a frame to continue to build onto. “He [Peart] is long, he’s big. He’s a 315-pound kid that’s skinny,” general manager Dave Gettleman said. “We interviewed him a number of times, he’s a great kid. He’s athletic and he’s long and we think he has a lot of upside for a young kid. He’s a guy that the coaching staff really wanted to work with.” Peart Ready to Bring Leadership to NY Parisi Speed School in Fairlawn, New Jersey is a facility that specializes in, you guessed it, increasing athletes’ speed. Peart was one of a handful of NFL hopefuls who trained at the facility in preparation for the NFL Draft. However, he appears to have left one of the biggest lasting impressions. “He was a great pick for them,” Parisi owner Rich Sadiv told SI’s Pat Ragazzo. “I’ve worked with a lot of different guys over the years and feel like I know who is going to make it and who isn’t — not just from an athletic standpoint, but as a professional… Matt’s a guy who’s going to do his job and do it well. “His personality is tremendous… He’s very approachable, gets along with everyone, and is a personable individual.” Sadiv finished off his take by ensuring that “the Giants are getting a leader and a good locker-room guy.”

