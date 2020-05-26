Lionel Messi Looks Unstoppable in Barcelona Training [WATCH]

Lionel Messi looked in irresistible form in Barcelona training on Tuesday as the team continues its preparations for the return of the 2019-20 La Liga season.

The Argentina international chased back to win the ball back off Riqui Puig and then swapped passes with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba before dancing around goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and finding the back of the net.

Barcelona shared footage of their skipper in action and admitted that “Football isn’t ready” for the Argentine genius.

La Liga has been given the green light to resume from June 8 by the Spanish government. Barcelona’s first game back will be away at relegation-threatened Real Mallorca. The date and time have not yet been confirmed, although it could go ahead on June 14, according to Sport‘s Jordi Gil.

Messi Thinks Rest Will Help Barca’s Title Challenge

Barcelona will return to action in La Liga two points clear of their nearest challengers Real Madrid and on course to retain their title. Messi has told Sport he thinks the enforced break may end up proving beneficial to his team.

The 32-year-old has looked as “as motivated as ever” since returning to training with the Catalan giants, according to Sport’s Toni Frieros. Barcelona has 11 games left to play with Messi going in search of the 11th La Liga title of his career.

Messi Closing In on More Records

Messi has written his name into the history books on many occasions throughout his career but is closing in on more landmarks ahead of La Liga’s return.

He is only 14 contributions away from recording 1000 goals and assists in all competitions for club and country, according to Gabriel Sans at Mundo Deportivo. Messi is currently on 697 career goals and 289 assists.

The Barcelona captain already tops both the goals and assists charts in La Liga after 27 games. He is the league’s top scorer on 19 goals, five ahead of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in the list.

Messi won the Pichichi Trophy, given to the league’s top scorer, for the third season in a row and for a record-equalling sixth time last season. He will be the favorite to pick up the trophy again once the season resumes in Spain next month.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi As Motivated As Ever Ahead of La Liga Return