Michael Jordan’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Jordan is an NBA legend to most fans, but he is also the proud father of five children. Michael and ex-wife Juanita Vanoy had three children together: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine.

The former Bulls guard later remarried to wife Yvette Prieto in 2013. One year later, the couple welcomed twin daughters: Victoria and Ysabel. There has been a renewed interest in Michael since ESPN released the highly anticipated documentary The Last Dance. Michael’s oldest son Jeffrey spoke with the Chicago Tribune about what he hopes the new docu-series reveals about his father.

“That there are some things that come with being the best at what you do,” Jeffrey explained. “The glory and the rings are front and center. A lot of the other stuff has been glossed over. I also hope it reveals the normalcy. My dad’s inhuman at basketball and (made a) gross amount of money. But he’s human. He has an enormous amount of compassion and empathy for people. He makes mistakes but, like everyone else, does the best he can.”

Michael’s three oldest children are all involved with the Jordan Brand in some capacity, helping carry on their father’s legacy. Jeffrey and Marcus both played college basketball before transitioning to the business world.

Learn more about the Jordan family.

1. MJ’s Oldest Son, Jeffrey, Played College Basketball at Illinois & UCF From 2007-2012

Jeffrey played three seasons of college basketball at Illinois before transferring to the University of Central Florida where he teamed up with his brother, Marcus. Jeffrey’s averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 assists while playing just over 11 minutes per game over his college career. He admitted that fans could be brutal during his playing career.

“They [Big Ten fans] were [respectful] for the most part,” Jeffrey explained to Chicago Tribune. “Michigan State was hilarious. One game they had life-size [cutouts] of MJ. And the “Who’s your daddy?” chant was everywhere. The most ruthless was Indiana, if only for the Illinois-Indiana rivalry. But for the most part, the Big Ten fans were always respectful. They just love basketball.”

Jeffrey now lives in Oregon where he works in digital innovation for Jordan Brand, per Chicago Tribune. He recently married his wife Radina Jordan on May 25, 2019.

2. Michael’s Oldest Daughter, Jasmine, Works With Jordan Brand

Michael’s oldest daughter, Jasmine, also works with the Jordan Brand and previously spent time with the Hornets. During an interview with Rolling Out, Jasmine explained her role as a liaison between Jordan Brand and the athletes.

“I am the liaison between Jordan Brand and the athletes that we have signed on Jordan Brand,” Jasmine explained. “I make sure that our players get everything from footwear to apparel to succeed on the court and to be fashionable off the court. And we make sure that they’re doing custom colorways for their games. Then, on the back end, when we do photoshoots and appearances, I make sure I get everything on schedule so that way we can market each player.”

3. Marcus Also Played at UCF & Started His Own Company, Trophy Room

Marcus Jordan "Driven"Feature taking a look at how hard Marcus Jordan works to improve himself and the UCF Basketball team 2011-04-29T19:54:48.000Z

Like his brother, Marcus also played college basketball at UCF averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his three seasons from 2009 to 2012. Marcus’ best season came during his sophomore year when he averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for the Knights.

Marcus started his own shoe and apparel company called Trophy Room which is transitioning from a brick and mortar location in Disney Springs to Downtown Orlando. We had a chance to interview Marcus at a Trophy Room event with Microsoft Surface in Atlanta prior to the 2019 Super Bowl. Marcus relayed a funny story about how he indirectly helped UCF become a Nike school after Adidas canceled their original deal with the athletic department.

“When I was being recruited, obviously UCF was an Adidas school,” Marcus told Heavy. “They promised me as a recruit that I’d be able to wear my Jordan shoes. When I got on campus, the Adidas reps had an issue with it. The school told me that they weren’t going to go back on their word that they told me as a recruit. Long story short, I walked onto the court for my first exhibition game, as soon as I got onto the court, they [Adidas] pulled the contract. …At the end of the year, Nike ended up coming to save the day, and the school transferred into a Nike school. And they’ve been Nike ever since.”

4. Michael & His Wife, Yvette, Have Twin Daughters

Michael became a father again on February 9, 2014 as his wife, Yvette, gave birth to twin daughters: Victoria and Ysabel. The NBA legend does his best to shield his youngest daughters from the spotlight. The couple released a statement in 2014 announcing their birth.

“Yvette and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” a spokeswoman said, per ABC News.

5. Michael Is Now a Grandfather

Michael Jordan: Being A New Grandfather Is Fun | TODAYIn an exclusive one-on-one interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin, NBA legend Michael Jordan talks about grandfatherhood, saying “I’m having fun.” Sixteen years after retiring from basketball, Air Jordan has embarked on a new career of philanthropy and community service: “I feel like I’m making a difference.” » Subscribe to TODAY: http://on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: http://bit.ly/LatestTODAY About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series. Connect with TODAY Online! Visit TODAY's Website: http://on.today.com/ReadTODAY Find TODAY on Facebook: http://on.today.com/LikeTODAY Follow TODAY on Twitter: http://on.today.com/FollowTODAY Follow TODAY on Instagram: http://on.today.com/InstaTODAY Follow TODAY on Pinterest: http://on.today.com/PinTODAY #MichaelJordan #Grandfather #TodayShow Michael Jordan: Being A New Grandfather Is Fun | TODAY 2019-10-21T19:00:06.000Z

Not only is Michael helping raise two young kids, but he became a grandfather in 2019. Michael’s daughter, Jasmine, and Rakeem Christmas welcomed a son into the world in 2019.

Rakeem played basketball at Syracuse before having a brief NBA career with the Pacers from 2015 to 2017. Michael spoke with Today.com about being a grandfather.

“Actually, it’s fun because I can actually hold him and play with him and I’m having fun watching him,” Jordan explained.

READ NEXT: Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Is a Proud Mom to Twins