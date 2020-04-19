Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Is a Proud Mom to Twins

Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto are the proud parents of twin six-year-old daughters, Victoria and Ysabel. The couple welcomed Victoria and Ysabel to the world on February 9, 2014.

Jordan also has three kids from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy. Jordan’s sons, Marcus and Jeffrey, are known to many sports fans as both played college basketball, but the iconic athlete has tried to keep his youngest daughters out of the spotlight. The couple was described as “overjoyed” in a statement after their arrival.

“Yvette and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” a spokeswoman said, per ABC News.

Jordan & Prieto Got Married in 2013 With a $10 Million Wedding Celebration

Jordan and Prieto were married on April 27, 2013 in a star-studded event. According to Parade.com, the couple got married at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida then headed to the Bear’s Club, founded by Jack Nicklaus, in Jupiter, Florida for a reception that all totaled to an estimated $10 million. Jordan had no problem with the bill given his $2.1 billion net worth, per Forbes.

Guests in attendance included Tiger Woods, Spike Lee and Scottie Pippen. The couple along with their guests were treated to a number of notable musical performances including Usher and Robin Thicke.

Jordan and Vanoy divorced in 2006 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17 year marriage,” the couple said in a statement via The Seattle Times. “A judgment for dissolution of their marriage was entered today. There will be no further statements.”

Jordan’s Wife Is Not Expected to Make an Appearance in “The Last Dance” Documentary

Velvet Ropes reported that Prieto spent time as a model for a number of global brands including Alexander Wang, and the couple met at a nightclub in 2008. Prieto is not expected to make an appearance in the 10-episode documentary “The Last Dance.” Director Jason Hehir detailed the decision not to have Prieto appear in the docu-series.

“I wasn’t interested in the opinion of any wife or kids in this,” Hehir explained to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “We had the storytellers we wanted and I felt like we had the story covered from every angle.”

Hehir did interview Jordan multiple times for the film that primarily focuses on his last season with the Bulls. The director described Jordan as being “candid and unguarded” for the documentary.

“I expected him to defer to a poker face,” Hehir told Vanity Fair. “And to maybe say, off-camera, ‘Hey, you know, I wanted to laugh out loud when I saw Gary Payton saying that,’” Hehir said. “But for him to be so candid and so unguarded and so honest in those moments—I mean, if you listen in the mix, you can hear the camera crew laughing, because part of it is just the humor of watching him respond the way he responds. And part of it is the pure joy of seeing that this is going to be documentary gold.”

READ NEXT: Yvette Prieto, Michael Jordan’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know