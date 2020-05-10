Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Unlikely to Be in ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan’s wife, Yvette Prieto, is not expected to make an appearance in The Last Dance documentary. The docu-series has 10 episodes that primarily focus on Jordan’s last season with the Bulls, and director Jason Hehir explained to The Athletic that he did not want to interview Jordan’s spouse for the film.

“I wasn’t interested in the opinion of any wife or kids in this,” Hehir explained to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “We had the storytellers we wanted and I felt like we had the story covered from every angle.”

Hehir and his team have been working on the last episodes of the documentary while the first part of the series was released. This means that there could be a change of plans, but so far the interviews have mostly involved Jordan’s former teammates along with opponents.

Jordan’s Sons Were Interviewed for The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's Kids Talk About Documentary Series 'The Last Dance' | TODAY

Despite Hehir’s comments, Jordan’s sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, were interviewed for the documentary. Jordan’s oldest son, Jeffrey Jordan, discussed being interviewed for the film.

“Yeah, [interviewed] around October,” he explained to Chicago Tribune. “I haven’t seen any edits, any cuts, any episodes. Hope they got my good side.”

Jordan is the father of five children including twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, with Prieto. He has three kids, Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine, from his first marriage to ex-wife Juanita Vanoy.

Jordan’s Ex-Wife, Juanita Vanoy, Is Not Expected to Appear in The Last Dance

Jordan was married to Vanoy during the 1997-98 NBA season that is the focus of The Last Dance. This has caused some fans to wonder why Vanoy was not interviewed for the docu-series. New York Daily News’ Jane McManus is among those that would like to see more of Jordan’s family life shown in The Last Dance.

“It’s one thing to not interview Juanita, but at this point there has been no mention of the fact that Jordan was married or had kids. The whole personal side is a black hole 6 episodes into a 10-part series,” McManus tweeted.

The former couple divorced in 2006, and Jordan married Prieto in 2013. Jordan and Vanoy released a statement on their divorce when it was initially announced.

“Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17-year marriage,” the couple’s lawyers said in a statement, according to People. “A judgment for dissolution of their marriage was entered today. There will be no further statements.”

During a rare 2013 interview with Crane’s Chicago Business, Vanoy noted that she remained in contact with Jordan for the sake of the kids but has not talked about his new marriage.

“Mostly our conversations are about the children. I don’t remember him saying, ‘By the way, I’m getting married,’” Vanoy joked to Chicago Business. “Divorce was certainly new to me. I had to learn that you have to communicate. That it’s not about you or your ex-partner. It’s about making sure the children are all right.”

