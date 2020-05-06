Mike Tyson Receives Massive Offer to Fight Bare Knuckle for BKFC

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has gotten himself into fantastic shape at 53 years old. Tyson’s fitness and willingness to perform in boxing exhibitions has many in the combat sports world looking into his availability for competition.

Count Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman in that number. Feldman has made Tyson a guaranteed $20 million offer to fight for BKFC with an option to choose his opponent from someone currently signed to his promotion.

I spoke with Feldman about the offer. He confirmed it and also mentioned the possibility of Tyson working with the promotion in a variety of ways.

Feldman said:

While we did make a guaranteed offer of $20 Million for Mike [Tyson] to fight for BKFC, we’re open to many different options as to how we can work together. Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike’s video showing himself training and desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to reach out and make the offer.

The Tyson Training Videos

If you haven’t seen some of the videos of Tyson showing he still has a lot of the speed and power that made him the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” and that sent the combat sports world into a frenzy, here is one example from Tyson’s Twitter:

ESPN analyst Max Kellerman questions how effective Tyson could be if he returned to hardcore competition. However, a bare-knuckle boxing match, while considered brutal to many, only lasts 10 minutes in its entirety. That is much shorter than the 36 minutes you see in traditional boxing.

Tyson’s Last Fight

Tyson hasn’t fought in 15 years. His last bout took place in 2005 and he was stopped in the sixth round against Danny McBride.

Mike Tyson Kevin McBride full fightЛучший в рунете сайт о Майке Тайсоне – http://www.ironmiketyson.ru 2015-03-01T09:46:59.000Z

That obviously wasn’t Tyson’s finest moment in the ring, but preparing for that sort of competition is different than the preparation and execution required in a BKFC bout.

It could be argued Tyson’s skill set and ability to perform in short bursts is custom-made for the bare-knuckle format. If Tyson believes he can have success, avoid serious damage, and is enchanted by the $20 million offer, we could see a return to the ring that would captivate the combat sports world because of the enormity of the celebrity and format.

Potential Opponents for Tyson in BKFC

In case you’re wondering who Tyson would have to choose from on the BKFC roster, two names immediately come to mind as possibilities.

Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, who is 48 years old, but stays a hulk of a human being 365 days a year, has signed with BKFC and has even called Tyson out. Briggs’ gift for gab, physical appearance, and success as a professional boxer would make this fight an obvious draw.

There is also former UFC contender and Olympian Hector Lombard. The 42-year-old Cuban powerhouse has already found the victory circle with BKFC, and at 5’9,” he’d be closer in height to the 5’11” Tyson than Briggs.

However, a Briggs-Tyson promotion would be something for the ages with the former never wasting an opportunity to drive the appeal of the fight.

This would seemingly be an event that would have to take place sometime after restrictions have been lifted on large gatherings, but as nervous as fans might be to see Tyson back in the ring, most would be lying if they said there would be no interest.