Mike Tyson’s Biggest Rival Also Making Epic Boxing Comeback

Mike Tyson’s biggest rival is also staging an epic comeback to boxing later this year, so let the speculation begin about the two former heavyweight champions facing each other again.

In 1996, Evander Holyfield stopped Tyson in the 11th round to pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. The two met again a year later in the infamous “Bite Fight” that was stopped by referee Mills Lane after a frustrated Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear.

After teasing his own comeback plan three days ago on Instagram, Holyfield, 57, from Atlanta, Ga., officially announced via social media that he was also headed back to boxing.

“I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring,” Holyfield posted on Twitter. “I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause.”

The Champ is back! 🥊 I'd like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause: #Unite4OurFight. Learn more: https://t.co/dfSo0HvV2O pic.twitter.com/8PfrzalHty — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 6, 2020

That leaves us with two huge questions.

Is Tyson-Holyfield 3 on the way?

Is Lennox Lewis coming back, too?

Holyfield’s Comeback Plan Eerily Similar to Tyson’s Plan

Holyfield’s comeback plan seems eerily similar to what Tyson said two weeks ago during his chat with rapper TI on Instagram Live.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (vulgarity), you know, like me.”

Like Tyson, Holyfield also plans to compete in exhibition fights for charity. According to the link Holyfield shared in his comeback post, Unite4OurFight.org’s mission is to help fill the voids opened by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The charity pledges to help first responders and their families as well as kids affected by the pandemic.

