Packers Schedule Leaks 2020: Primetime Bears Matchup Headlines Reports

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to host the Chicago Bears for a post-Thanksgiving showdown in primetime, according to reports ahead of Thursday night’s official schedule release for the 2020 NFL season.

According to Danny Parkins of 670 The Score, the Packers will welcome the Bears to Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football during Week 12 of the upcoming season, just three days after Thanksgiving. Parkins also reported the Bears will host the Packers for the final game of the regular season at Soldier Field in Chicago.

NFL SCHEDULE LEAKS #Bears Week 1: at Lions

Week 5: Brady and Bucs at home

Week 7: MNF at Rams

Week 10: MNF v Vikings

SNF after Thanksgiving at GB

Week 17: home v Green Bay — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 7, 2020

While none of the leaks have been confirmed — and likely won’t be until NFL teams begin releasing their schedules at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday — the Packers do know which opponents await them in the upcoming season aside from their annual NFC North bouts. Each team’s 2020 opponents were finalized and announced in late December.

Here’s a closer look at which teams the Packers will face in 2020 along with a live tracker for Green Bay’s other schedule-related leaks leading up to the official release.

Conflicting Reports About How 2020 NFL Season Will Begin

Schedule leaks for multiple teams have already begun to conflict as reporters and media outlets race to be the first to scoop the official matchups, but some reliable sources have started to conflict with one another in significant ways.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL radio host John Clayton reported on 93.7 The Fan the first four weeks of the 2020 season would feature NFC vs. AFC matchups, which sent some off looking to put scheduling pieces together in a predicted order that would make sense. For the Packers, such an alignment would mean games against the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

Other leaks and reports, however, have refuted his claim about how the 2020 season will begin. Multiple sources have reported Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints will be going head-to-head with Tom Brady and his new Tampa Bay Buccanneers to open the season, pitting NFC South opponents against one another similar to how the NFC North — Packers vs. Bears — opened the NFL’s 100th season in 2019.

The Packers haven’t been linked to any matchups aside from the aforementioned bouts with Chicago, but there are some possibilities that can be eliminated based on their fellow rivals’ leaks. For example, the Detroit Lions will be reportedly occupied with the Bears during Week 1 of the season, while the Minnesota Vikings are due to face Chicago in Week 10.

Again, anything can still happen with none of the leaks confirmed, but the pieces are starting to come together for how the Packers will follow up their 13-3 campaign last season.

Packers’ 2020 Opponents & Schedule

Take a look at the running list of leaked matchups on the Packers’ 2020 schedule before the official release comes later. The schedule will be updated once matchups are confirmed.

Week 1:

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: vs. Bears (Lambeau Field), Sunday Night Football

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17: at Bears (Soldier Field)

2020 Home Opponents: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennesee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles.

2020 Road Opponents: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccanneers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers.

