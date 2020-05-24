Peyton Manning’s Wife Ashley Manning & QB Give Back for COVID-19

Peyton Manning and wife Ashley Manning are doing their part to give back during the COVID-19 crisis. According to KnoxNews.com, the couple teamed up with The Loveless Cafe to provide approximately 600 meals to frontline workers at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Peyton sent the staff members a video thanking them for helping keep the country healthy.

“I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to all the team at TriStar Summit,” Peyton said, via Knox News. “As healthcare workers on the front lines, you are all demonstrating great courage and commitment and making great personal sacrifices to care for the sick during this national crisis.”

The Loveless Cafe posted a Facebook message thanking Ashley and Peyton for allowing them to be part of the gesture. The popular Tennessee restaurant cited the couple’s “incredible generosity” and posted photos of the staff holding their boxed lunches.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of Peyton and Ashley Manning, the Loveless Cafe team prepared 600 meals for healthcare workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center tonight,” The Loveless Cafe posted. “What an honor it was to serve these frontline healthcare workers and first responders for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 public health crisis.”

The Couple Met Through Ashley’s Next Door Neighbor While Peyton Was in College

Happy 17th anniversary to Peyton Manning & his wife Ashley. @kennychesney sang "Me And You" during the wedding ceremony. #MusicIsLove pic.twitter.com/Rk6m1mO1y5 — Larry Pareigis (@larrypareigis) March 17, 2018

Ashley has been by Peyton’s side long before he became a big-time NFL quarterback. People.com reported that the couple met through Ashley’s next-door neighbor while Peyton was playing at Tennessee. The couple hit it off and later got married in 2001 but Ashley prefers not to be in the spotlight.

Peyton is now retired from football, but the former NFL quarterback almost gave up the game well before 2016. After he sustained a significant neck injury, Ashley talked her husband out of retiring too soon.

“Yeah, Ashley and I actually had those conversations,” Peyton explained to Sports Illustrated (via Bleacher Report). “More than one. Because, you know, you don’t want to embarrass yourself. Because, they’re signing you and people are thinking they’re getting the player they had always seen before. And so, Ashley was the one that was saying, ‘Peyton, you’ve got to try. You’ve got to try.’”

Peyton & Ashley Are the Proud Parents of Twins: Mosley & Marshall

Peyton has turned down offers to get involved with an NFL team, as well as opportunities to be part of the primetime announcing crew with a major network. The legendary NFL quarterback appears to enjoy having more time at home with his family. The couple are the proud parents of twins, Marshall and Mosley, who were born in 2011. Peyton joked that he turned down the Dolphins offer to return in 2017 because he did not want to miss his carpool duties.

“Adam Gase reached out to me [after Ryan Tannehill was injured],” Peyton told Sports Illustrated in 2017. “He said, ‘Look Peyton, I know what I am going to get asked in my press conference tomorrow. There’s no doubt they are going to ask me. Just tell me what you’d like me to say.’ And this was via text, and I said, ‘Adam, you tell the media that yes, I probably could come back and play and there is no doubt that we would go to the Super Bowl,’ … I’m being sarcastic on that … but there is no way I could be at practice every day and still fulfill my carpool duties for my two 5-year-old twins. So I’m out.”