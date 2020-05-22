Barcelona Boss Quique Setien Says He’d Love to Coach Neymar

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has said he “would love” to coach Neymar amid rumors the Brazilian could return to the club in the summer transfer window. The Paris Saint-Germain forward left Barca in 2017 but has been almost continually linked with a move back to the Camp Nou.

Setien was asked about the Brazilian and made it clear he would be happy to have the 28-year-old in his squad. He told Achraf Ben Ayad at Bein Sports International: “I would love someday to be able to train Neymar. Fortunately I have already been able to fulfill one of my dreams of training the best player of the world, who is Leo, and what happens we will see, but yes I would be delighted, of course.”

Neymar had been in top form for PSG in 2019-20 before the Ligue 1 season was called off due to the coronavirus crisis. The Brazil international scored 18 goals in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s side and picked up his third league title.

Can Barcelona Afford to Re-Sign Neymar?

Yet rumors surrounding a Barcelona return for Neymar have simply refused to go away and have been fuelled further by comments from officials and players.

Barca vice-president Jordi Cardoner said in June 2019 that “Neymar wants to return,” while captain Lionel Messi told Mundo Deportivo in February that “he is really looking forward to coming back.”

Yet an already difficult transfer has been made tougher by the coronavirus crisis. Neymar’s former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has admitted he does not see the Brazilian being able to head back to the Camp Nou now for financial reasons.

Ribeiro told Fox Sports: “I think Neymar will stay at PSG because the market is different. The economic world of football will change.”

Barcelona To Move for Lautaro Martinez Instead?

Barcelona also continue to be linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. According to Ole, the Spanish champions are very close to signing the 22-year-old and only need to finalise details with the Nerazzurri.

The Argentina international is seen as the perfect long-term replacement for aging striker Luis Suarez, and the move would see him link-up with international team-mate Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

Martinez will not come cheap and has a release clause of €111 million. Meanwhile, Ribeiro has said he thinks Neymar would cost €164 million in the current transfer climate.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has told ESPN the club do have the finances to sign big-names this season, but it seems increasingly unlikely they can afford to bring in both players this summer.

READ NEXT: Why Neymar May Miss Out On Barcelona Return