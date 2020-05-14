Grass Being Installed at Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium [LOOK]

Construction for the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Allegiant Stadium keeps chugging along with the July 31st completion date standing strong. The construction crew has even begun to take down scaffolding as the stadium’s exterior nears completion. One of the most exciting things about Allegiant Stadium is that the Raiders have gone out of their way to make the fans have a good experience outside of the building.

One way they are doing that is by installing a large grass field for fans to enjoy just outside the stadium. The first grass was laid out on Wednesday.

The Raiders clearly have spared no expense to ensure that this stadium was worth the investment.

Stadium Will Be Showcased in Primetime

The NFL appears to be really excited for the Raiders’ new stadium as they scheduled them to play four home primetime games in 2020. That’s the most in franchise history. There will be a lot of eyes on Allegiant Stadium this year.

Announced this morning, @FOX5Vegas is now the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas @Raiders. FOX5 will have the exclusive market rights for various Raider-related content. This video from the FOX5 drone Wednesday shows @AllegiantStadm just around 4 months from opening night. pic.twitter.com/NKvVwVFdGu — Ted Pretty (@tedpretty) May 14, 2020

There have been worries that construction could get delayed. To this date, there have 16 reported cases of workers testing positive for COVID-19. Regardless, the construction hasn’t been halted and it seems unlikely it will be unless there’s a bigger outbreak. If there’s any delay in construction, it could delay the July 31st completion date, which isn’t too far away from preseason games. The Raiders will do what they can to ensure the stadium is built in time for that first Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints.

Home Tickets Sold Out

If you were looking to go to a home game for the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas, you’ll have to fork over a pretty penny. Tickets have already sold out we and resale tickets are incredibly high.

“We have seen incredibly strong demand for Raiders tickets with their move to Las Vegas,” said Chris Leyden, SeatGeek spokesman, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Interestingly, while the demand is strong from the local market, it is already becoming apparent that this will be a destination city and venue, as we have seen people looking at tickets from all 50 states.”

One worry the Raiders should have is that fans from other teams are going to flock to Las Vegas when their team plays there. That could hurt the team’s home-field advantage. That said, Raider fans have always traveled well and it’s hard to imagine the team doesn’t at least have a bit of an advantage.

Regardless, the team is excited that the move is already turning out to be very popular.

“I’m not aware of any stadium that’s sold out eight months before it opened,” Raiders president Marc Badain said in January, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There was a lot of doubt that this market could support any sports team. We’ve obviously in this market shown an exorbitant amount of support and we’re another example of that.”

Time will tell if the home field advantage is affected by the move, but at the end of the day, it appears the move will be very profitable for the team.

