Raiders’ Jon Gruden Sounds off on 2020 Schedule, Talks Allegiant Stadium

The 2020 NFL schedule has been revealed and once again the Las Vegas Raiders won’t have it too easy. That’s typically the case thanks to the fact that they play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. However, the team plays four 2019 playoffs in the first five weeks and none of them are AFC West teams. Head coach Jon Gruden got a chance to talk about the schedule shortly after it was released.

“Four of the first five opponents … they’re all playoff teams,” Gruden told JT the Brick. “And I got a lot of respect for Carolina. They were in the Super Bowl recently, so we’re going to have to come out of the blocks ready to go. That’s why I just hope we can get outside and start practicing football pretty soon.”

While the beginning of the schedule won’t be easy, it’s still a lot better than last year’s. The Raiders won’t play any international games and won’t play more than two games in a row on the road. They’ll definitely take what they can get. Also, three of their last four games will be at home, which will give them a chance to finish the season strong.

Raiders Score 4 Primetime Games at Home

With the move to Las Vegas happening this year, there will be a lot of interest in the Raiders and the NFL isn’t shy about it. They scheduled the team to play four primetime games at home, which is the most the team has ever gotten.

“You don’t want to go anywhere else for primetime,” Gruden said. “I’m surprised they’re not all primetime when we play in Vegas. It’s the best stadium, we’re gonna have the best fans and we’re in the process of putting together a heck of a football team.”

Las Vegas is the perfect city for primetime and should be quite a spectacle. Due to the fact the team hasn’t won a ton of games over the years, they’ve missed out on a lot of primetime games. That’s going to change now that they call Sin City home.

Jon Gruden Hypes Allegiant Stadium

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas is the new stadium they’ll be playing in. Allegiant Stadium looks exactly like the type of place you’d see the silver and black play.

“I just can’t tell you how excited I am,” Gruden said when asked about Allegiant Stadium. “So eager to get to Las Vegas and just compete with the Raider brand, with Las Vegas joining forces. It’s gonna be so awesome.”

Long have the Raiders been playing in a stadium that was considered one of the worst in the NFL. Now they’ll be playing in one of the nicest. That should do wonders for the brand and bring a lot of fan interest. As of now, it appears the stadium will finish construction before the home opener against the New Orleans Saints. Having the first game being played during Monday Night Football will bring a lot of attention to the stadium.

