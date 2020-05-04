Ravens Updated Cap Space After 2020 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t come into the 2020 NFL offseason with much money to spend, and they’ve been able to manage their funds well to this point.

Coming out of the draft, the Ravens don’t have much money to spend under the NFL cap, but they have enough to conceivably add another lower cost player if they wish. The Ravens currently have $11.2 million to spend, the 19th highest total in the league.

Obviously, Baltimore needs a good chunk of this money to sign their rookie class, so the expectations for them making many more additions this offseason shouldn’t be that high. Still, if the team decided to make a move with Matt Judon, that could theoretically open up more money to spend.

At this point, though, the Ravens are fairly tight against the cap for the rest of the offseason.

Antonio Brown Posts Picture Wearing Ravens Jersey

Could the Ravens squeeze Antonio Brown into the mix despite limited funds? It’s possible even if it isn’t likely. Late Saturday, Brown posted a picture of himself wearing a Ravens jersey. This move is something which is only likely to fan the flames more as it relates to potential rumors of Brown and Baltimore eventually hooking up for a free agency deal.

A month or so ago, Brown and Lamar Jackson as well as Marquise Brown hooked up to do a workout making rumors run wild, but since, the Ravens have drafted players like Devin Duvernay and James Proche to come into the mix. Suddenly, they have a deep receiver group, not much money to spend and a player like Brown might not fit in.

That won’t stop him from trying to show how he would, though.

Ravens Offseason Update

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

The team managed to have one of the best NFL Drafts in the league, while also inking plenty of top free agents in order to solve their depth on both sides of the ball. It might not be that much of a stretch to say the team doesn’t have many needs left to fix this offseason.

That’s probably good news given the amount of money the team currently has left to spend under the cap.

