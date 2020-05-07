Ravens Interested in Top Free Agent Pass Rusher: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have had a busy offseason, and it could only stand to get busier in the days ahead in terms of free agency signings.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, the Ravens are one of the teams that could be interested in signing Jadeveon Clowney to their team. Clowney remains a free agent as the offseason pushes on, and has not yet found a team. According to Berman, he has plenty of interest across the league, including the Ravens.

This offseason, the Ravens tagged Matt Judon while also signing Calais Campbell. They added Broderick Washingon and Justin Madubuike to the defensive line during the draft. Adding a player like Clowney might put the team over the top, however.

Ravens Cap Space Limited

Coming out of the draft, the Ravens don’t have much money to spend under the NFL cap, but they have enough to conceivably add another lower cost player if they wish. The Ravens currently have $11.2 million to spend, the 19th highest total in the league.

Obviously, Baltimore needs a good chunk of this money to sign their rookie class, so the expectations for them making many more additions this offseason shouldn’t be that high. Still, if the team decided to make a move with Matt Judon, that could theoretically open up more money to spend. Signing Clowney could help them eventually facilitate such a deal, as someone would have to go in that scenario.

At this point, though, the Ravens are fairly tight against the cap for the rest of the offseason, making this move a tough one.

Ravens Named Good Fit For Jadeveon Clowney Before Free Agency

Prior to the annual free agency shopping spree which took place a few months ago, the Ravens were named as a team that would fit Clowney’s services, so much so that the team was predicted to land him before March.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox cut through some of the fat and brought an intriguing name to the forefront for Baltimore. In a piece predicting where top defensive players will land, Knox pegged the team with a massive signing of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“Though he has yet to have a season like Barrett’s 2019 campaign, Jadeveon Clowney is still a premium pass-rusher. The Seattle Seahawks traded for the soon-to-be 27-year-old just before the start of the 2019 season, and they could be interested in retaining him. However, Clowney’s top priority in free agency will be to land with a title contender. “I just want to win,” he said, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That’s what I’m looking for: Who’s going to get me there? I ain’t looking to get on no sorry team for no money.” While Seattle was a playoff team this past season, Clowney could be intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore had an NFL-best 14-2 record and should be poised to compete in the AFC for the foreseeable future. Baltimore is also looking to add pass-rushers in the offseason. “The Ravens are expected to go after pass-rushers who can attack the opposing offense once Lamar Jackson and Co. build a lead,” B/R’s Matt Miller wrote in early January. The Ravens are expected to have roughly $24.4 million in cap space, so while money isn’t the most important factor for Clowney, he should still be able to get a fair amount from Baltimore.”

Obviously, adding Clowney to the front would be a huge move for the Ravens. The defensive end has been a force in the league for a long time, with 236 tackles and 32 sacks to his credit. His addition would be a huge plus for the team’s defense considering the role he played for the Houston Texans and later Seattle Seahawks.

Whether or not they decide to add Clowney at this point is anyone’s guess, but there could be interest in making it happen.

