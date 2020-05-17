Rickie Fowler & Wife Allison Stokke’s Wedding Had Last-Minute Change

Rickie Fowler tied the knot to wife Allison Stokke back in October 5, 2019 in a low-key ceremony. Fowler and Stokke had a lengthy engagement but managed to get married without much publicity until they announced the news on Instagram.

“X•V last week was the best yet…she’s mine…still winning☝️ @allisonstokke,” Fowler noted on Instagram.

Stokke also announced the news on social media as the couple posted photos from their beautiful beach wedding.

“10.5.19….and it just keeps getting better!🍾🥂,” Stokke said onInstagram along with a wedding photo.

According to Vogue, the couple’s wedding only had 48 people in attendance as the celebration was limited to immediate family members and a few close friends. Fowler and Stokke remained flexible as plans changed with a month to go before the big event

Fowler & Stokke Had to Move Their Wedding Location to Mexico From the Bahamas

Fowler and Stokke had plans to hold their wedding in the Bahamas, but things changed after Hurricane Dorian caused severe damage to their original location. Stokke discussed the idea behind the couple’s dream to have a destination wedding, even if it was limited to their closest friends and family members.

“Both of us wanted a destination wedding—a real vacation and getaway for our guests,” Stokke explained to Vogue. “We knew it was hurricane season but decided to take our chances, as the last couple of years had been relatively mild.”

With the Bahamas off the table, the couple was able to get a replacement venue in Mexico, and Stokke admitted that there had to be some last-minute adjustments given the location change.

“The impact on the islands, their residents, and our friends in the Abacos was heartbreaking,” Stokke noted. “Our friends at Discovery Land Company also saw tremendous loss at Baker’s Bay and its surrounding areas, and they still managed to reach out and offer us a venue at one of their properties in Cabo. We were very lucky, as we ended up with the most hospitable crew and perfect weather at El Dorado Golf & Beach Club and Chileno Bay Golf and Beach Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Elena Damy and her crew out of Cabo and our event planner, Marcy Blum of Marcy Blum Associates were miracle workers and helped us create an even more amazing setting with florals and decor, somehow all at the last minute.”

Fowler Had a Custom Ralph Lauren Tuxedo

The star golfer celebrated the momentous event with his own unique style thanks to a custom Ralph Lauren tuxedo , per Vogue. Fowler stayed consistent with the beach locale by wearing a white t-shirt underneath the jacket along with Buscemi sneakers. Stokke went with an elegant dress designed by Elizabeth Fillmore.

“I tried on so many gorgeous dresses that I absolutely loved, but the one I wore worked perfectly with the venue and setup of the wedding,” Stokke told Vogue. “When we saw the veil, I couldn’t get it out of my mind because it was simple yet added such a delicate and ethereal yet decorative touch to it.”