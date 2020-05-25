Russell Wilson Trolls Tom Brady With Epic Video During Match vs. Tiger

Russell Wilson had a little fun at Tom Brady’s expense as the new Buccaneers quarterback participated in The Match. Wilson posted a Happy Gilmore video on Instagram with himself and Brady’s face superimposed.

“Me checking in on @TomBrady during the 16th hole today! #CapitalOneTheMatch … See you all there! 🏌🏽‍♂️⛳️,” Wilson noted on Instagram.

Brady partnered with Phil Mickelson to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief. Here is a look at the epic video that Wilson posted.

The Wilson-Ciara Duo Challenged Brady-Gisele to a Destination Golf Match

Wilson then took to Twitter to once again call out Brady and challenge him to a couple’s match. The Seahawks quarterback wants to team up with Ciara and take on Brady along with his wife Gisele in a destination golf match.

“At this rate, @TomBrady we may have to have a match between @Ciara & I vs you & @GiseleOfficial 😂😎 Bahamas or Mexico? Ladies choose 😜,” Wilson tweeted.

It looks like Mexico has an early lead as Gisele already voted for margaritas.

“Hahaha I can’t play golf, but Mexico sounds like a good idea, they have great margaritas!” Gisele responded.

Ciara seconded Gisele’s opinion for a trip to Mexico. The couples may need to get the trip in soon with training camp around the corner.

“Margaritas, Quesadillas, and Dancing…. Mexico sounds like the place to me 💃🏽💃🏽Smiling face with sunglasses @GiseleOfficial Lets start practicing on our swings now Smiling faceFace throwing a kiss,” Ciara noted.

Wilson Committed to Donating 300,000 Meals During The Match

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAlxEKpFDoD/

Wilson also appeared on The Match broadcast and announced he was donating 100,000 meals for every shot that was 12 feet away from the hole. While Wilson was being interviewed, there were three shots that met the criteria, and the Seahawks quarterback committed to donating 300,000 meals.

It is not the first time Wilson has had a little friendly banter with Brady during the offseason. Wilson accused Brady of stealing a Super Bowl from him when the two were participating in an interview during the NFL Draftathon. Wilson appeared to be calling in from his van, and Brady was not letting it slide.

“Hey Russ, why did your wife put you out in the car, man?” Brady joked to Wilson. “Could she not let you in the house? She’s gonna leave you out there in that van. That’s messed up.”

Wilson responded with a jab of his own about Brady’s “zebra-print chair.”

“Well you got the zebra print, little seat area, lounge chair behind you,” Wilson said with a smile. “I guess that’s what happens when you got six rings, and you stole one from me, Tom. Listen, I am in the car because the internet on the West Coast is not working.”

Unfortunately, the only time Wilson and Brady would square off next season is in a potential playoff matchup. The Seahawks play Brady’s former Patriots squad in Week 2, but do not have the Bucs on the schedule.