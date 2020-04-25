Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Hilariously Trolls Tom Brady

Russell Wilson and Tom Brady enjoyed a bit of friendly banter as they participated in the NFL’s Draftathon to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. NFL Network’s Rich Eisen hosted the show which also included Kevin Hart and Deion Sanders on the first night of the draft.

“Hey Russ, why did your wife put you out in the car, man?” Brady joked to Wilson. “Could she not let you in the house? She’s gonna leave you out there in that van. That’s messed up.”

It turns out Wilson was having issues with his WiFi, so he decided to do the call in their van. Wilson fired back at Brady who had a zebra-print chair behind him.

“While you got the zebra print, little seat area, lounge chair behind you,” Wilson said with a smile. “I guess that’s what happens when you got six rings, and you stole one from me, Tom. Listen, I am in the car because the internet on the West Coast is not working.”

Wilson was referring to the 2014 Super Bowl where he threw an interception on the one-yard line as Brady landed another ring. Click here if you want to see the video of Wilson and Brady going back and forth.

Brady Walked Into the Wrong House in Tampa

During the offseason, Brady signed with the Buccaneers, and he has already had a few incidents in his new city. Earlier this month, Brady entered the wrong house as he tried to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, per TMZ. David Kramer was the neighbor who was surprised to look up and see Brady in his house.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “…He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. …He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!’ Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

Brady was also recently kicked out of a Tampa park because of the stay-at-home orders. The new Bucs quarterback was able to have some fun at his own expense.

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering… Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!” Brady tweeted.

It looks like the only way Wilson and Brady will square off this season is a potential NFL playoff matchup. The Seahawks play the Patriots this season, but Brady bolted Foxborough earlier this offseason.

Wilson & Wife Ciara Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Wilson may be having WiFi issues, but the Seahawks quarterback recently announced that the couple is expecting a baby boy. The couple also recently auctioned off a double date as part of the All-In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

“‪Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara ‬‪Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽???” Wilson posted on Instagram.

Wilson posted a funny video on the first day of the NFL draft‬. The quarterback has already FaceTimed with his newest lineman Damien Lewis. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks get Wilson more weapons as the draft concludes. Here is a look at Wilson’s draft video.

READ NEXT: Star Running Back Pushes for Seahawks to Draft Him