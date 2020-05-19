Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar Gets Key Update in Legal Case

It has been a wild ride for Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar who is accused of being involved in a robbery in Miramar, Florida. Dunbar has denied any wrongdoing and there has been some positive news in his favor regarding the legal case.

All indications from Dunbar’s legal team is the witnesses cited in the police report have recanted their statements. NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann reported that Dunbar could be “completely exonerated soon” unless new evidence emerges.

“With zero motive and zero evidence beyond 5 statements that have since been recanted, the prosecution doesn’t have much of a case against Quinton Dunbar. Unless new evidence arises (like a video recording), it’s possible that the corner is completely exonerated soon,” Fann noted on Twitter.

CBS Sports’ legal expert Amy Dash explained that “statements that have been recanted count for nothing” which would be good news for Dunbar.

“Statements that have been recanted count for nothing. In fact, to take the word of people who totally changed their story would result in NFL incriminating two potentially innocent individuals in favor of admitted liars with NO other evidence. Never happening,” Dash tweeted.

Dunbar turned himself in to the authorities over the weekend but was later released from jail on $100,000 bail, per NBC Sports Northwest. Dunbar has maintained his innocence since the Miramar police released their statement.

There Does Not Appear to be a Video of the Incident in Question

After initial indications that there was video evidence, TMZ reported that the police do not have possession of footage. The authorities are “scouring the neighborhood hoping to find something ASAP.”

“Cops are NOT in possession of video showing Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar robbing people at gunpoint at a cookout in FL … but investigators are scouring the neighborhood hoping to find something ASAP,” TMZ explained. “Multiple people involved in the investigation had told us they were confident there was video from the May 13 incident — but a spokesperson for the Broward County State Attorney’s Office tells us straight-up there’s no video, ‘not that I’m aware of.'”

Dunbar’s Attorney Denied Gambling Claim Levied Against His Client

Dunbar’s attorney Michael Grieco has been aggressive in his statements regarding the Miramar police’s claims. In addition to new statements from the witnesses, Grieco told NBC Sports Northwest that Dunbar has an alibi for the night where the police report claimed Dunbar and DeAndre Baker lost $70,000 through gambling two nights prior to the alleged incident. This is significant as the gambling losses has been linked to a potential motive for Dunbar and Baker.