Seahawks Make Move at Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing Geno Smith who is the early favorite to be the backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Smith has agreed to return to the Seahawks on a one-year deal.

While it does not make it impossible, it throws a bit of cold water on the rumors that the Seahawks were open to signing Cam Newton. Smith could become the rare Seahawks backup quarterback that sits behind Wilson for two straight seasons. The Seahawks have had a history of bringing in a different backup quarterback each offseason.

The Seahawks now have three quarterbacks on the roster as the team signed former Washington State star Anthony Gordon after he went undrafted. Gordon will be competing with Smith to be Wilson’s backup after throwing for more than 5,000 yards last season for the Cougars. Heading into the 2019 season, Smith admitted that he still views himself as a starter but likely did not find much of a market given the surplus of available quarterbacks.

“My job is to go out and show people that I can be a starter in this league,” Smith told The Seattle Times during the 2019 preseason. “Obviously I have to assume my role here, but my job is to continue to show people who I am as a player. I was drafted in this league for a reason. I still have that same skill set.”

Wilson Has Maintained Nearly Flawless Health

The Seahawks have been fortunate that Wilson has not been forced to miss time with injuries. That said, injuries are part of the NFL and can be just as much about bad luck as it is maintaining good health.

All it takes is one odd hit or stepping on someone else’s foot for a quarterback’s season to be over. Smith may not be the flashiest available name, but it gives the Seahawks some insurance behind Wilson with a player that has experience as an NFL starting quarterback. Given Pete Carroll’s philosophy, there will likely be an open competition between Newton and Gordon for the backup job.



The Seahawks Were Reportedly Open to Signing Cam Newton

Rumors heated up over the last week linking the Seahawks to Newton who remains on the free-agent market. Fowler previously reported that the Seahawks were “open” to signing Newton to be Wilson’s backup.

“The Seahawks would be open to adding Newton — they get more creative with the free-agent market than most — but wouldn’t pay much for a backup quarterback,” Fowler noted. “Maybe that doesn’t matter to Newton, who can prioritize fit over contract as he attempts to reignite his career. He would fit seamlessly in Seattle’s offense, and starting jobs simply aren’t available.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider even admitted that the team would be open to speaking with Newton about the backup quarterback spot.

“We are in on everything…We do have to address the backup-quarterback situation,” Schneider told KJR (via The News Tribune). “But that’s one along the way we were able to sign Gordon from Washington State, who we are very excited about. …Well, we’ll look at everything. We never say no to anything. You know, we go all the way to the wire with everybody, every deal that we’re in. So, we’ll poke our head around, with everything.”

It was likely a difficult sell for Newton as he would not have a chance to compete against Wilson for the starting job. The former NFL MVP could be looking for a team with more instability at the position in hopes that he could eventually take over the gig.