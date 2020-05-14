Seahawks Open to Signing Former Pro Bowl Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to Cam Newton who remains on the free-agent market after he was released by the Carolina Panthers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks are “open” to signing Newton and called Seattle the best fit for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

“The Seahawks would be open to adding Newton — they get more creative with the free-agent market than most — but wouldn’t pay much for a backup quarterback,” Fowler noted. “Maybe that doesn’t matter to Newton, who can prioritize fit over contract as he attempts to reignite his career. He would fit seamlessly in Seattle’s offense, and starting jobs simply aren’t available.”

The Seahawks Have Not Ruled Out Signing Newton

When asked directly about the possibility of signing Newton, Seahawks general manager John Schneider refused to rule out bringing in the veteran quarterback. Undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon is the only quarterback currently on the Seahawks roster behind Russell Wilson.

“We are in on everything…We do have to address the backup-quarterback situation,” Schneider told KJR (via The News Tribune). “But that’s one along the way we were able to sign Gordon from Washington State, who we are very excited about. …Well, we’ll look at everything. We never say no to anything. You know, we go all the way to the wire with everybody, every deal that we’re in. So, we’ll poke our head around, with everything.”

ESPN’s Field Yates also believes the Seahawks would be a good fit for Newton on a “one-year basis.”

“If Newton were to consider going the Andy Dalton/Jameis Winston route, Seattle would make a lot of sense,” Yates explained. “The depth after Russell Wilson is led by undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon, so while Seattle has never had to worry about life without Russ since he entered the league — Wilson hasn’t missed a game — Newton would provide invaluable insurance. Seattle is a franchise that perpetually preaches the importance of competing; it’s a place in which, I believe, Cam would see value on a one-year basis.”

Newton Is Reportedly Now Open to Taking a Backup QB Job

Newton was initially reluctant to sign with a team unless he had a chance to compete to be the starter. With the market drying up, Newton appears to be more open to the idea of being a backup quarterback in the right situation.

“From NFL Now: Free agent QB Cam Newton has not ruled out a backup QB job in the right situation, I’m told. He wants to be (and should be) a starter. But he’s open to being a backup,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

As Fowler reported, the Seahawks won’t be breaking the bank for Newton, but if the price is right the team appears willing to sign the former MVP to provide insurance for Wilson. The Seahawks would give Newton an opportunity to rebuild his stock heading into NFL free agency in 2021 when he might find more of an opportunity to compete for a starting spot. For now, all signs point to Newton signing a contract to be a backup, and the Seahawks make some sense as one of the top NFL franchises.