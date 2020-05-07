Eagles NFL Schedule 2020: Leaks, Opponents & Dates

The Eagles are projected to begin the 2020 campaign with four straight inter-conference games against the AFC North. This was first reported (and unconfirmed) by John Clayton on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

It certainly makes sense from a logistical standpoint, with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The opponents in those games are all within driving distance from Philadelphia, including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Baltimore and Cincinnati. The latter being the sort of outlier, at just under nine hours. Whether true or not, let’s take a look at the impending matchups for the Eagles in 2020. The home and road opponents will not change, only the times and dates.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

According to CBS Sports, the Eagles are tied with the Patriots for the 20th-easiest (or 12th-toughest, depending on the viewpoint) in the NFL. Their 2020 opponents combined for an 0.514 winning percentage in 2019. Dates and time for the full slate of NFL games will be released tonight during a three-hour extravaganza on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Home & Away Opponents Locked In

The Eagles already know which teams they will play in 2020, including where those games will be held by virtue of the league’s rotating divisional and conference format. The opponents remain static.

Philadelphia will get home games against the Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. And road games versus the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and New York Giants.

If Clayton’s theory about taking on the AFC North is accurate, then the Eagles would start the season with four straight games against Cleveland, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh (not in that order). If they drew Baltimore or Cincinnati, those games would be played at Lincoln Financial Field. Otherwise, the Eagles will begin on the road. Let’s take a look at the benefits and challenges of these matchups:

Cleveland: This contest has more local connections than AT&T. For starters, the Eagles traded up with the Browns in a blockbuster trade to acquire Carson Wentz back in 2016. He notched his first NFL victory over them that year in Week 1, too. Fast forward to 2020 and Cleveland has a Philly-born head coach (Kevin Stefanski) and new GM with Eagles ties (Andrew Berry). Berry worked under GM Howie Roseman in Philly and has called Roseman the “best GM in football.” He’s modeling the Browns after the Eagles. One more thing, a Carson Wentz versus Baker Mayfield QB has prime-time written all over it. Road game, drive time: under seven hours.

Coach Pederson names Carson Wentz the starter for Week 1 versus Cleveland. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KQUZiGsysD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2016

Cincinnati: On paper, this looks like the only cupcake on the Eagles’ schedule but don’t be fooled by a possible trap game. The Bengals took LSU stud quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall in April’s draft and he’s brimming with Joe Exotic levels of confidence. Cincy is loaded at the skill positions with wide receivers A.J. Green, John Ross, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, plus 1,000-yard rusher Joe Mixon. They could be the league’s biggest sleepers. If nothing else, this one could be the ultimate litmus test for how much better (or worse) the Eagles’ secondary is. Home game, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Baltimore: Can we deem this the Marty Mornhinweg Bowl? Just kidding. The former Ravens assistant — and Lamar Jackson whisperer — is a consultant for the Eagles and looks to unleash his new toy, Jalen Hurts, on the NFL in a similar fashion. Speaking of Jackson, the reigning league MVP is the most exciting player in football and looks to build on his record-setting performance from 2019. This one could be a legitimate Super Bowl preview. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was also a long-time assistant in Philly and a sturdy branch on the Andy Reid coaching tree. Home game, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Warning: It is best to wear increased ankle support when trying to tackle Lamar Jackson. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Yb1XHOVXGe — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 7, 2020

Pittsburgh: The Steelers should have been an absolute mess last season after trading Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell, then losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury. Nope, they somehow gutted out an 8-8 record on the back of Minkah Fitzpatrick and a stingy defense. (Remember, the Eagles had a chance to get Fitzpatrick but didn’t pull the trigger.) The intra-state rivalry has all the makings of a high-scoring affair between two creative offenses. Think deep targets galore for Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Shuster and Philly’s DeSean Jackson. If the Eagles win, those signs on the Pennsylvania Turnpike might be repainted to say Wentzsylvania. Road game, drive time: under five hours.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number