Vanessa Bryant Finds Love Letter From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant found a letter from late NBA legend Kobe Bryant the day before her birthday. The envelope was addressed to “The Love of my Life” and was signed “Tu Papi.” Vanessa waited until May 5, her 38th birthday, to unseal the envelope.

Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident in January. He was 41 and she was 13. Seven other died in the fatal crash. There were no survivors.

The couple had four daughters together: Gigi, Natalia, Capri, and Bianka.

Vanessa Bryant Waited to Open Love Letter on Her Birthday

Vanessa posted a picture of her herself holding the letter. “Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi,” she wrote on May 5. “I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.” She didn’t reveal what Kobe wrote.

At a February memorial service for Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa talked about her husband being romantic and leaving her notes. “He was thoughtful and always wrote the best love letters and cards, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express her feelings into paper and make you feel her love through his words,” she said. “She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love.”

Vanessa received messages from celebrities on her birthday. On her Instagram Story, she shared shoutouts from stars like LaLa Anthony and Kelly Rowland. “To one of the strongest women I know,” Rowland wrote. “Have a beautiful day.”

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Gigi on Her Birthday

On May 2, Vanessa Bryant celebrated what would have been Gianna Bryant’s 14th birthday. She posted pictures of a red bracelet that had Gianna’s name on it and a red sweatshirt. Vanessa Bryant said she is working to create more of the bracelets so fans can buy them. Proceeds will go toward the Mamba and Mambacita foundation.

Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.

Vanessa Bryant Mourned Kobe Bryant’s Senseless Death

On what would have been his anniversary from retiring from the NFL last month, Vanessa said her husbands death was senseless. “My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all,” she wrote on April 13. “All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time.”

“I wish I could go back to that morning, every day,” she continued. “I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

READ NEXT: Vanessa Bryant Mourns Kobe Bryant’s ‘Senseless’ Death on Instagram