Adam Bueller Dead: A Tribute to the Pro Wrestler

Indie wrestler Adam Bueller tragically lost his battle with cancer, according to the Great Lakes Wrestling Association and other social media posts.

“We here at GLWA are deeply saddened to here about the passing of Adam Bueller￼. The midwest lost a good man far to young today. We offer our condolences to his family and friends and hope they find comfort in this difficult time. #RIP #ForeverBueller,” GLWA wrote. The cause of death was cancer. You can learn more about his wrestling career here; he was also known by the alter ego “Sikness.”

On June 17, Bueller confirmed on Facebook that the end was near:

I just received another update from my cancer doctor. It’s not good. He said my cancer has gotten out of control and there’s nothing anyone can do for me besides keeping me comfortable. Sometime in the next few days I’ll be getting moved to a hospice in Valparaiso. They had me sign a Do Not Recussitate (sic) order because all it would do is prolong my suffering. He said at some point, likely within the next 7 days, I’m going to fall asleep and just not wake up. I’m trying to remain optimistic, but they told me with full certainty that I’m going to die. I’m so sorry everyone. Thank you all for having my back and sticking with me over the years. Unfortunately, it looks like this is it.

According to Ringside News, Bueller, an “indie wrestler,” was diagnosed with B cell lymphoma in 2018. He was only 36 years old. Janine Topp, described by Ringside News as his ex-fiancee, spoke of her heartbreak on Facebook. She had previously organized a fundraiser for Bueller.

He lived in La Porte, Indiana and was from Lewisburg, Ohio, according to his Facebook page. In 2018, he was diagnosed with HIV.

He spoke about the diagnosis in an interview with 411Mania, saying, “I still don’t really know for sure where this really came from. It could have come from wrestling, it could have come from me being involved with someone that I shouldn’t have and I’m kind of leaning more towards that.”

Bueller Wrote About His Struggle on Social Media, Posting Frequent Videos to YouTube

Day 21: Going Home 2020-02-04T02:28:14Z

On his Twitter page, Bueller called himself, “Pro Wrestler | Magic: The Gathering Enthusiast | Comedian | Professional Bleeder.”

He wrote about his health battles on social media. “I don’t pay twitter much attention, but for anyone who would like to follow my half-assed attempt at documenting my road to beating cancer a second time, I created a youtube channel. Subs and follows would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote. That YouTube page is titled Adam vs. cancer, and it contains many videos about his journey.

His most recent video, from February 2020, was headlined, “Going home.”

“So, greatest news ever…the doctor came in and told me that if I want to and if I’m feeling up to it, I can go home today,” he said in the video. “…I absolutely feel okay to go home, so let’s please do that.” Other posts were headlined things like, “constantly tired.”

Day 18: Constantly Tired 2020-01-31T17:55:05Z

His recent posts on Twitter criticized President Donald Trump.

Is this him finally admitting that he can't do it and asking for someone else to step in? https://t.co/dT30J9YgEi — That Dumb Guy Named Adam Bueller (@adambueller) June 4, 2020

“Remember when we had presidents that would try to unify and bring the country together in times of crisis instead of creating divide between party supporters?” read one recent tweet.

“That awkward moment when your nurse talks to you about life and wrestling comes up. YouTube always gets broken out. Now my nurse thinks I’m a psychopath,” read a joking tweet. In January 2020, he wrote, “Chemotherapy starts today. Can’t wait.”

People Filled Social Media With Tributes to Bueller

Very sad to find out that Adam Bueller passed away this morning from cancer. He was an amazing guy and my heart goes out to his family and all who knew him. We'll miss you, Adam. pic.twitter.com/JoYlVoqfc3 — Shark Boy (@SharkBoy24_7) June 20, 2020

People filled the comment thread of Bueller’s last Facebook post with tributes. “It is a pleasure knowing you, Adam. Always fun to be around and making work enjoyable and brought a smile to everyone’s face. You’re a great man,” wrote one.

“much love buddy. The mark you made on this world and the wrestling business is something to be very proud of,” wrote another.

Adam Bueller died of cancer today. A very sad loss. A really nice dude. pic.twitter.com/5y2qbVM9mV — Mikey (@BLPMikey) June 20, 2020

“Thank you for the entertainment in the ring & for being such a cool person the very few times we conversed in person,” wrote a man.

“I cannot express to you how beautiful of a person you are. You’ve taught me so much, Adam. About life, love, and wrestling. My heart is so f*cking heavy right now, but I can tell you without a single doubt that you are one of the only good ones out there. I love you, forever and beyond that. You’re one of, if not the strongest people I’ve ever met in my life. I love you,” a woman wrote.

