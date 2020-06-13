Oluwatoyin Salau: Tallahassee, Florida Searches for Missing Black Lives Matter Protester

Oluwatoyin Salau is a missing Black Lives Matter protester from Tallahassee, Florida. There is a major police and community effort underway to find her.

“Silence is the best weapon for some but not for me I will not be silenced,” she wrote recently on her Twitter page, which she filled with comments about race and social justice.

Salau, who was a speaker at Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, has been missing since June 6, the day she wrote a series of disturbing tweets on her social media page.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tallahassee Police Have Classified Salau as a Missing Person

Tallahassee Police have classified Salau as a “missing adult,” giving her name as Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau.

A missing person’s poster released by police stated that she is 19, 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

“The Tallahassee Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information on the location of Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau,” the post says. “Salau was last seen on June 6, 2020, in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahasssee. She may be in the area of Jakes and Patterson Street. There is no known clothing description for Salau at this time.”

People with information are asked to call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

2. Salau Wrote a Series of Disturbing Tweets the Afternoon She Went Missing

Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions. — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

On June 6, 2020, on her Twitter page, just hours before she disappeared, Salau wrote a series of disturbing tweets. “Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions,” she wrote.

She continued, “He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street. I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe. When we arrived at his house he offered me a shower and I thanked him and shower and he gave me a change of clothes. He exposed himself to me by peeing with the bathroom open obviously knowing I was out of it. I told him about a sexual assault situation that happened…”

Salau described an alleged sexual assault by another man who she said, back in March, “tried to force me to give him oral sex and then continued to harrass (sic) me thru text and knocking at my door for days.” She wrote that she is 19 and that man was 32.

She continued,

Going back to the situation that happened to me this morning, I did not fall asleep. He then asked me if I wanted a massage at this moment his roommate who was in the house was asleep. I was laying on my stomach trying to calm myself down from severe ptsd. He started touching me back and rubbing my body using my body until he climaxed and then went to sleep. Before I realized what happened to me I looked over and his clothes were completely off. Once I saw he was asleep I escaped from the house and started walking from Richview Road to anywhere else. All of my belongings my phone my clothes shoes are all assumably at the church where I’ve been trying to track since I sought spiritual guidance/ refuge. I will not be silent. Literally wearing this man’s clothes right now DNA all over me because I couldn’t locate his house the moment I called the police because I couldn’t see.

She added: “Mid 40’s lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck.”

3. Salau Wrote About Race, Police & Other Issues in Society on Social Media

Salau filled her Twitter page with comments about race, police and other issues affecting society. “What do white people b tryna escape,” read one recent post.

“The media loves to censor black pain for a groundbreaking story there is no middle ground… keep reporting and fact checking stay on y’all toes,” read another. Other posts:

“Abeg stop using Black as an umbrella term African Americans are being targeted you people want to say Black but when its any other ethnicity you’ll list the whole al pha bet.”

“White suprecrazy.”

“In this dim ass social age Black could mean anything your fav white celebs get called black and for marrying African Americans will you shut up your mouth.”

“it’s so funny how white ppl use reverse psychology for every conflict and it’s not even that effective.”

4. Citizens Are Out Searching for Salau, Who Was a Speaker at Black Lives Matter Protests

TCAC- Tallahassee Community Action Committee – has organized search parties for Salau. “We’re still at Bethel AME Church (On Orange Ave. and Wahnish Way) forming search teams, it’s not too late to join us!” the organization wrote with one post on its Facebook page.

Jesula Jeannot, a 21-year-old protest organizer who knew Salay through protests, told The Tallahassee Democrat, “I’m shaking.”

The newspaper reported that Salau “spoke at recent protests and carried signs pleading for justice in the wake of black lives lost.”

5. A Relief Fund Was Established for Salau

19 year old OLUWATOYIN SALAU IS MISSING

last seen in Tallahassee FL

She also has poor eyesight & is without her glasses https://t.co/N7hzA1wqyX pic.twitter.com/ITyeuL7X8r — dumebi, i think¿ (@True_Igwe) June 11, 2020

Friends have created a “relief fund” on GoFundMe for Salau that has raised several thousand dollars.

“Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau is an activist in the Tallahassee community who was reported as a Missing Persons by family after disappearing on June 6th, 2020,” the page reads.

Toyin was last seen in the southside of Tallahassee near the intersection of Orange Ave. and Wahnish Way. Toyin’s current condition is unknown, and she may be at risk – this fund exists as an outlet to pool together financial assistance for her when she is found or when contact is established. The funds gathered will be allocated directly to Toyin to be used at her discretion for resources she may need to feel safe, secure, and supported when she is found, and to assist financially in her healing process. Please support Tallahassee organizers, and the friends and family of Toyin in the effort to provide mutual aid to an integral member of our community.

The page continued, “For the sake of transparency, we want to let you all know that Trish Brown, the main organizer of this campaign, is a family friend of Toyin’s and was in communication with Toyin before she went missing. Trish will be the main facilitator in transferring funds directly to Toyin once contact with her is established. We are also in contact with a group of Toyin’s close friends who are also helping to raise money.”

READ NEXT: What’s Known About George Floyd’s Cause of Death.