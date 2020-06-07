Amanda Nunes Proves $1 Million Bet Was Perfect Move

Amanda Nunes is already one of the best fighters in MMA history. Now she might be the safest $1,000,000 bet in history, too.

Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer in the main event at UFC 250 on Saturday night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before the fight, ESPN’s Ben Fawkes revealed one high stakes bettor had placed a million-dollar bet to back Nunes at -600 to defeat Felicia Spencer.

The $1 million bet on Amanda Nunes to win at -600 odds was made in person at a @WilliamHillUS sportsbook in Las Vegas. Only two days after casinos were allowed to reopen in the state. — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) June 7, 2020

Was that bettor nuts? Because at those odds, the largest bet William Hill had ever taken on any MMA event in history would only pay out a fraction of the bet.

So that bettor put up $1 million to win $166,666.70.

But the best bet is always the sure bet no matter how much it returns.

That’s certainly what Nunes has become over recent years: the surest bet in sports.

Nunes Is Running Out of Opponents

Nunes is running out of fights.

Heck, at this pace, the 32-year-old should maybe consider taking on multiple opponents at the same time.

What else is Nunes supposed to do?

She’s already the UFC bantamweight and featherweight “champ champ” and she’s the only one of the four fighters ever in company history to hold two divisional titles at the same time to defend both belts as reigning double champ.

She’s already the most dominant female fighter ever, one that entered UFC 250 having defeated every single fighter to ever win either the UFC bantamweight or UFC featherweight championship.

Meisha Tata. Ronda Rousey. Holly Holm. Cris Cyborg.

Nunes trashed every single one of those stalwart champions in just one round.

It took longer for her to dispatch Spencer at UFC 250, but she won virtually every minute of every round.

Spencer Was No Match for Nunes

The Brazilian, who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, had left no stone unturned in finding an opponent for her latest fight. Nunes planned to keep her winning streak going forward and that’s exactly what she did.

In facing 29-year-old Spencer, Nunes was up against a former Invicta FC featherweight champ whose combination of taekwondo striking and jiu-jitsu was at least something different for Nunes to face.

Besides, the tough Canadian had gone toe-to-toe with Cyborg, who had since moved over to Bellator to win that promotions’ featherweight title.

While Spencer lost the decision, she at minimum proved her mettle against maybe the only other fighter who might potentially rival Nunes’ claim to being the best women’s division MMA fighter ever.

At best, perhaps Spencer had learned from taking on Cyborg what it takes to become UFC champ.

That’s probably what Spencer thought headed into her fight against Nunes.

She promised before the fight she was on her way to dethroning Nunes.

Spencer did her best but didn’t even come close.

The Lioness is on the prowl right now 🦁 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/lexI57miEI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

What’s Next for Nunes?

Now Nunes must find another opponent.

With Cyborg gone for good and competing for Bellator now, the only logical choice for another superfight opponent is a fighter Nunes has already twice beaten.

Nunes handed current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko two decision losses.

But Shevchenko has won five straight fights in her recent run, and she appears to be on her way to becoming the only viable option for Nunes’ next big fight.

So either the UFC rushes to make Nunes-Shevchenko 3 next or Nunes just keeps tearing through the ranks against the likes of Megan Anderson.

The latter is the most likely scenario at the present. Shevchenko said after her last fight she was content staying flyweight champ right now and that she wasn’t in a rush to face Nunes again.

As for Anderson, she’s a top talent, but Nunes just might as well be from another planet.

That’s great news for bettors who want to put big money behind a big favorite for a sure-thing score.

But it’s bad news for those hoping to see Nunes tested anytime soon.

