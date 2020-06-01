Super Bowl MVP Says ‘Stop Looking at the Difference in Skin Color’

Nick Foles won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia by leading a strong and diverse locker room. He hopes the same kind of brotherhood can extend to the whole country.

Foles became the latest professional athlete to comment on the growing civil unrest stemming from the senseless death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The beloved MVP of Super Bowl LII has always leaned on his devout Christianity to get him through tough times. This is one of those times.

Foles preached genuinely loving one another no matter what the color of their skin. The former Eagles quarterback said his favorite sports moment wasn’t winning the Super Bowl or running the famed Philly Special play. No, it was playing with “men from all different backgrounds and races.” It was embracing a shared brotherhood.

Here is a portion of what Foles posted on Twitter:

“My favorite part of playing football has not been winning a Super Bowl or running the Philly Special. It has been to Glorify God and to play with men from all different backgrounds and races,” Foles wrote. “To use football as an example … the beautiful thing about playing football has been the diversity within the locker room. Men come together to achieve the common goal of winning games no matter what their background. To do that they must love one another, genuinely. It becomes a real brotherhood. I’ve been a part of some special teams. The special teams did not always have the best playbook but they did have the strongest brotherhood.”

“Sports show us what is possible when we stop looking at the difference in skin color and look at the heart of an individual,” Foles continued. “Christ tells us to love our neighbor. No matter how they look or what their color of skin is we are to genuinely love one another. Football shows us that this is possible and it is truly a beautiful thing when it is from the heart. To all my brother and sisters in the black and brown communities, Tori and I dearly love y’all and we are here to walk alongside y’all and to listen.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Foles Interested in Preaching after Football

Foles was traded from Jacksonville to Chicago in the offseason where he’ll attempt to beat out Mitchell Trubisky for the starting gig. Foles restructured his massive contract and has the option of voiding it after either of his first two seasons in Chicago.

Bruh, Nick Foles is a whole pastor… he just moonlights was a Super Bowl MVP quarterback… This dude was PREACHING!!! https://t.co/Hv2e3xVl2g — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 13, 2019

He may decide to retire and pursue a career in religion. Foles stated his intention to become a pastor to high school students during the week leading up to Super Bowl LII. He even took some online graduate classes at Liberty University’s Rawlings School of Divinity.

“It’s on my heart,” Foles told the Associated Press in 2018. “I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number