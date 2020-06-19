Cowboys Take Hard Stance Against Potential Dak Prescott Holdout: Report

There are two ways Andy Dalton opens the season as the Dallas Cowboys‘ starting quarterback: 1) Dak Prescott gets injured, or 2) Prescott stages a contractual holdout.

The first scenario is out of the Cowboys’ control. The second isn’t, and they’ll do everything in their power to prevent it.

In his latest mailbag for The Athletic, NFL insider Jay Glazer shut down speculation that Dalton could usurp Prescott under center, in the event of the latter’s absence.

“They won’t (let it get to that). Absolutely not. It’s not part of their plan,” Glazer wrote. “Dak Prescott will be a part of the Dallas Cowboys for a long, long time. They will get this worked out.”

While it’s obviously true that Prescott’s lack of a resolution grows more ominous by the day — he’s technically unsigned for the 2020 season, yet to ink his $31.4 million franchise tag — Dallas brass repeatedly has expressed negligible concern over a potential holdout. Straight from the horse’s mouth, too.

“It’s not a concern of mine,” owner Jerry Jones said earlier this offseason, per The Athletic. “Dak understands, in my mind, one of the great things about Dak is his commitment to building a team. I don’t have an issue there.”

The Cowboys hedged their bets by signing Dalton, the former longtime Bengals starter. He’s now not only one of the league’s best backups but certified Dak insurance should the worst-case scenario transpire.

However, as some paint in somber tones regarding Prescott’s status, there’s little indication, and less doubt, he won’t be on the field come September.

“He’s involved in a business situation and I have full confidence he will be ready to go,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters last month, via the Dallas Morning News. “There’s been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes and you respect that and have all the confidence it will work out.”

As most know by now, the Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to hammer out a multi-year contract. Failing that, the two-time Pro Bowl passer will be forced to play on the franchise tender.

Based on what Glazer’s hearing, however, there’s a mutual urgency to reach an accord. Deadlines, they say, make deals. They also prevent star players from spending their summer in Cabo.

Which is where Dak won’t be if the Cowboys can — and will — help it.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!