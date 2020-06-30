Lions Offensive Lineman Issues Exciting Expectations for Group

The Detroit Lions have a rookie lineman coming into the mix in Logan Stenberg who could be poised to become a fan favorite given his unique outlook for the game.

Soon after Stenberg was drafted, he explained that he wants to be the most physical player on the field and make the other team quit due to how tough he and his position are being in between the lines.

I love this mentality… Starts in practice… and I love the idea of our Oline getting a little “nasty”#Lions #OnePride pic.twitter.com/Zts6uWSnOJ — Sabs2084 (@ProScout7) June 25, 2020

In football, the toughest player doesn’t always win, but in this case, the Lions have needed a major physicality infusion for quite some time up front. The team’s offensive line has needed a tough identity just like this, and Stenberg coming out and issuing an expectation of what he expects to bring is huge for the group. This fits with what Matt Patricia is trying to bring.

Known for his run blocking, Stenberg will be in position to get nasty early and often and if he brings this approach to the Lions, it could mean his ability to start and play a huge role for the team in 2020.

Logan Stenberg Comes to Lions With Epic Nickname

Thanks in part to his play and his words like those presented here, Stenberg is lauded for his physical, borderline nasty play up front in the trenches. It led him to be a first team All-SEC player in 2019, and it has created a trait which has followed Stenberg around and made him infamous as a tough competitor in SEC circles.

Kentucky OL Logan Stenberg is a good pick for Detroit. Really physical dude. — Jake Rowe (@Rowe247) April 25, 2020

Guessing @TerezPaylor is happy to see his Lions get Kentucky G Logan Stenberg. Loved the tape I saw of the guy mauling dudes and finishing plays. Good athlete in space. — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) April 25, 2020

Stenberg doesn’t just refer to himself as nasty in passing, however. He calls himself Mr. Nasty, thank you very much. He’s even got the line of clothing to go with the name now, and the colors are already right for Lions fans.

Lions fans might have to pick some apparel up in honor of a guy they hope can change the attitude of the interior of their line along with Jonah Jackson. With Mr. Nasty blocking for D’Andre Swift, it might be a new mindset for the team up front.

Lions 2020 Draft Class

The Lions had a busy weekend, picking up cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

Many have graded the draft highly as a result, and it looks as if the Lions may have even found a few steals along the way to help them out as well. They might have scored one of the best classes in the league as a result.

The first member of the class to sign was Stenberg, and that’s huge for what the Lions want to accomplish in 2020 given the mindset he will bring to the team when everything starts this season.

