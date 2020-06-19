Matt Patricia Praises Lions Approach to Virtual Offseason

The Detroit Lions haven’t gotten together in person like they usually would have in the spring and early summer, but that doesn’t mean their offseason hasn’t already been a success.

Recently, Matt Patricia headed back into the Lions facility for the first time in a long time by himself. The video shows what a person looking to do that has to go through including a health check and temperature screening. Once inside, however, things are fairly normal aside from nobody else being around.

Head Coach Matt Patricia visits the #Lions practice facility and discusses the conclusion of the virtual offseason program. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/X3wtLrssBN — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 19, 2020

Patricia, however, is very excited for 2020 based on what the team has already showed him at this point in time through the offseason, something he touched on in the video.

“We’ve got an amazing group of guys who did and unbelievable job through the spring, Patricia said. “With the virtual meetings, guys were into it, they were attentive. We were able to kind of move through different phases of the offseason. Really very impactful, very powerful and some guys sharing some great things. Getting a chance to know everybody in a little bit of a different environment was kind of cool to see into their own personal lives. It was amazing.”

Next for the Lions is the traditional summer break before training camp gets underway in late July. That’s a moment Patricia is more than ready for at this point.

“I can’t wait to get these guys in there, to get in a meeting to hug them up and just get rolling and get into football. We got a bunch of great guys and I’m excited to just get to work with them.”

The hope, certainly, is the Lions get to show off what they have been working on that has Patricia so excited.

Matt Patricia Commented on Facilities Re-Opening

A few weeks back, the coach made an appearance on WJR-760 in Detroit and explained where the team was at in terms of opening. Other teams across the league have begun to open the doors to the facility earlier, but the Lions are going to remain cautious and keep things at the status quo for the time being, meaning virtual chats continued for the last few weeks.

Matt Patricia in an interview on WJR said the Lions will stay pat with what they’re doing virtually with the players and coaches and kind of see where things go. He said the setup they have is good for them and players who need to rehab injuries still can do that. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 19, 2020

Patricia said it’s all about safety and they’ll follow local and state guidelines through this period of the offseason. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 19, 2020

Michigan remains locked down in some aspects until the early stages of June, and it’s possible the Metro Detroit zone won’t be opened until after that as part of a staged re-opening of the state based on a reduction in cases and deaths. The Lions seem content to remain in their current digital offseason for right now, and that makes sense given where the team is at both on and off the field at this point.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Take About Lions Games

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was interviewed on a Detroit radio program and dropped a hint that the state might not be set to fill stadiums to capacity this fall, meaning Lions games could look very different at Ford Field if there is indeed a season to be played.

In a piece by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Whitmer’s words from her appearance on Mojo in the Morning were presented.

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a radio interview Tuesday that she does not expect to see capacity crowds at events this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. “There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Whitmer said in an interview on the Mojo in the Morning Show on WQKI-FM (95.5). “But we also have to measure (peoples’) expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.” Whitmer was interrupted before finishing her thought, and an email sent to her press office seeking further comment was not immediately returned Tuesday night.”

At this point, the NFL wants to proceed with a season and feels confident in doing so. Lions general manager Bob Quinn said recently that he believes things are still on track for a season, even if he doesn’t know how it will play out.

Lions GM Bob Quinn: I do think there will be a season, but I haven't been told that. I'm like you guys I'm hoping this pandemic is cleared up as quick as possible and we can get back to normal. "If I had to guess, yes, But I don't know." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Even if there is a season, it will be interesting to see if spectators are allowed at all. It’s possible the league could experiment with limited crowds or impose other guidelines along with state and local government in order to ensure the safety of fans at the time.

As of now, though, it seems as if Lions fans might have to brace for big changes this fall in terms of how the game is presented to them.

No matter how the game looks, the coach is fired up for the season after what the players have shown him over the past few weeks.

