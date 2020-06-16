Atlanta Falcons QB Speaks Out: ‘Rayshard Brooks Should Be Alive’

Another violent riot broke out in Atlanta over the weekend after Rayshard Brooks was wrongfully killed by a police officer.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan spoke out about police brutality, once again, on Monday after ‘trying to wrap his head around’ another senseless black life lost.

“I spent the weekend trying to wrap my head around the killing of Rayshard Brooks, Ryan said on Instagram. To be completely honest, I can’t. Rayshard Brooks should be alive – end of story. We cannot continue to lose lives due to police brutality.

“Atlanta, I see you, I hear you and I’m taking action with my Fund. I’m with you more than ever as we take the next steps in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism. We can and will Rise Up.”

Matt Ryan Isn’t Just Using His Voice

Ryan is doing a lot more than just using his voice and social media to help end police brutality, he has also started a fundraiser to help raise a goal of $2 million for the black community in Atlanta.

“I just felt like just sitting on the sidelines wasn’t good enough for me anymore, Ryan told ESPN last week after meeting his halfway point. And it’s a small way for me to try to get involved in this movement and try to impact it in a small way. So, I figured it was my time to try and pull my weight.”

You can donate too by clicking here: Advancing The Lives (ATL) Of The Black Community.

Atlanta’s Mayor Inspired Ryan

What really got Ryan to take action was after hearing Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speak to the team during a zoom conference on how that Falcons could help.

Bottoms said that she understands why the black community is so angry but she doesn’t want to see her city destroyed. Since so many people look up to athletes and that the Atlanta Falcons are the heart of the city, she suggested they take on leadership roles in helping the community come together by creating and sharing hope.

Ryan took Bottoms’ words and turned them into actions. Other Falcons players and coaches followed behind by marching in a peaceful protest in Buckhead.

People Have to Have Hope

Bottoms pointed out that the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has already been doing its part in helping the community.

However, she wants the Falcons players to be models across the nation to give hope “because people gotta Because people gotta have something to hope for,” she says.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation’s mission is to promote “positive change in peoples’ lives and builds and enhances the communities in which they live. And seek innovative solutions that enable young people, families, and communities to achieve results beyond what seems possible today.”

If the Falcons’ roster can spread this mission one by one then a better tomorrow awaits!

