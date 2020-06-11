Falcons QB Matt Ryan Halfway to Raising $2M: ‘We Still Have Work to Do’

Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan is more than halfway to meeting his goal of raising $2 million for the black community in Atlanta.

Ryan posted a message on his Instagram this week thanking those who have already donated and how his mission isn’t done yet.

“From the bottom of my heart; thank you to every single person who has donated to my GoFundMe, Ryan said on Instagram. Over 1,700 people have donated since Friday and we have raised more than $1M which will ALL go to help support the black community in Atlanta. I’m so moved by how many people have joined me in this mission but we still have work to do. We are more than halfway until we hit that $2 million dollar goal. Please continue to donate and share, as you do, write I the Instagram comments your IG handle and I will select some of you at random to highlight in my IG story.

“This week, I’ll be working to continue listening, reading your comments and hearing from leaders in the black community to find how we can make the biggest impact. More news is coming this week, let’s go ATL, Rise Up!”

Atlanta’s Mayor Inspired Matt Ryan to Take Action

Ryan spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap on Sportscenter Wednesday and shared why he decided to speak up and join the movement in ending racial injustice.

“I think it really started I was sitting on zoom virtual team meeting that we were having last week and listening to the Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Bottoms speak She was a guest on our call and kind of going through what was going on in the city of Atlanta. Trying to create a message of hope for people to improve the situation that was going on. And then also listening to comments from teammates and friends and people that I had talked to in regards to this situation.

“I just felt like just sitting on the sidelines wasn’t good enough for me anymore. And it’s a small way for me to try to get involved in this movement and try to impact it in a small way. So, I figured it was my time to try and pull my weight.”

Dan Quinn & Dimitroff Donate to Ryan’s Goal of $2 Million

The All-Pro quarterback set the tone with the first donation of $500,000. But, shortly after head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff followed behind with their donations.

Quinn and his wife Stacey gave a $25,000 donation

“#InBrotherhoodandSisterhood Dan and Stacey Quinn,” Quinn commented under his donation.

Dimitroff donating $10,000 adding, “Like many of us, I’ve been holding back for too long. It’s time to step up. Thank you Ice, for your leadership.”

Several others near and far are giving anywhere from $10 to $100 with only a few $5 donations, but every penny counts. At the moment, $1,197,510 has been collected.

You can donate too by clicking here: Advancing The Lives (ATL) Of The Black Community.

Kaepernick Deserves a Spot in the League

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the National Anthem in the final preseason game of the 2016 season. He did this to peacefully protest racial injustice and police brutality against African-Americans.

Kaepernick hasn’t seen the playing field since denying a contract from the 49ers in hopes to be picked up with a better offer. However, a team didn’t pick him up because his actions were doomed as disrespectful to America.

Now, four years later, there are rumors saying he could make a historical return

Earlier this week in a local media conference, Ryan discussed the NFL taking a knee this upcoming season and that Kaepernick should have “every opportunity to join the league.”

