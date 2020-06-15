Miami Sports Agent Speaks Out on Black Lives Matter

As things are beginning to look up for football to proceed with offseason activities, and facilities look towards opening to players, multiple have been outspoken on their intentions to peacefully protest during the national anthem. And one beloved Miami sports agent takes no issue with the statement. In fact, he sees it as the only way.

In his weekly appearance on WSVN’s “Sports Xtra,” Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports Representation shared his views on the importance of players supporting each other as America faces a difficult challenge of rewriting history and proving the value of black lives.

“My clients as a whole believe in this movement, to protest, to kneel. They’re not kneeling because they disrespect the flag or the United States. They’re kneeling because they’re opposed to oppression, police brutality, discrimination—racial discrimination—and to respect Black Lives Matter,” Rosenhaus said.

“And I don’t agree with what Trump is doing. I don’t agree with his stance on ‘We’re not gonna watch the NFL if people kneel.’ They got it wrong. It’s not anti-American. It is American. They’re fighting for what’s great about this country—freedom and equality. What’s wrong with that? And if you’re an NFL team and you don’t support that, then you shouldn’t have the right to be a part of the NFL. And they better support these players. I’m gonna fight them if they don’t.”

Who is Drew Rosenhaus?

For nearly 33 years Rosenhaus has been in the business, and has based his operation in the Miami community from the beginning of his career. He is estimated to have negotiated over $7 billion of NFL contracts, and represents more than 170 players, as one of the busiest agents in sports, including multiple Miami Dolphins players.

Rosenhaus is somewhat of a notorious figure within the league, having appeared as himself in commercials for Burger King and SportsCenter, and it is widely believed that the title character in the film Jerry Maguire was based on him.

One of the most powerful agents in the game of football, Rosenhaus has notoriously represented clients through problematic times, such as Johnny Manziel, Antonio Brown, and Terrell Owens—the latter of whom inspired the title of one of his two books, Next Question: An NFL Super Agent’s Proven Game Plan for Business Success.

Connections to the Dolphins

Rosenhaus and his brother Jason, who also serves as vice president of the agency, grew up as Miami Dolphins fans. He currently represents several active and former Dolphins players, including Jerome Baker, Frank Gore, Ereck Flowers, and Davon Godchaux.

It's time for change!! Black Lives Matter! pic.twitter.com/Ud3nTdK20s — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) June 13, 2020

Drew and Jason have been active at local Miami Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks, sharing video footage from the rallies on Twitter. They have also outspokenly supported their clients who recently signed a letter to congress with the Players Coalition to hold police accountable.

