Michael Jordan Dissed 76er Over Air Jordans, Opponent Reveals Story [VIDEO]

Many tell stories of Michael Jordan as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

But what about MJ at 40 as a member of the Washington Wizards?

Michael Jordan’s Washington Wizards years! Remember that? @SperoDedes called his first Nets game with MJ in a DC uni on @YESNetwork – https://t.co/wrfBgNP2T5 “I literally was sweating through my suit,” he told me.#MarchMadness⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/P1yy05eDPU — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) March 22, 2019

Apparently there are some and retired NBA player Kenny Thomas appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and shared the time MJ played him at the free throw line and it was over a pair of sneakers.

“Aww man,” Thomas told me while on Scoop B Radio.

“Let me tell you this. We’re on the free throw line at the end of the game. I was in Philly I think and when he was playing on the Wizards, and it was just an honor to be standing with him on the free throw line for however long that was. But at the same time, I stood right there and I asked him if I could have his shoes, and he just turned and looked at me and just gave me that Michael smile.”

So was that a yes or a no?

Million Dollar Question: Did Kenny Thomas get the sneakers?

“No,” laughed Thomas.

“I didn’t get the shoes. I was a groupie man; I got some jerseys signed. I got Shaq’s shoes, I got Tim Duncan, I got Yolanda Griffith who plays for the Monarchs, I got Brad Miller, I even got a pair of Elton Brand’s shoes when he had the Converse’s. I’ll send you a picture. I got those too. I got an Isiah [Thomas] jersey that needs to get signed at some point. I got some AI’s shoes, I got a Hakeem Olajuwon’s game ball, a Karl Malone jersey.”

While Kenny Thomas didn’t add MJ’s sneakers to his collection, he share a hilarious Karl Malone story.

“I’ma tell you a story about Karl Malone,” he said.

“This is a good one. So I was in Houston and at the same time, I’m always seeing Karl Malone on TV, right? So, me playing against him I didn’t like the call the ref made one time. So you know, I get T’d up. And then here we are again thinking I am who I am. Next thing you know, I get another T; that’s an automatic ejection. If you get two T’s. Back in the day, I think it was my second year I was making about $700,000, so I was hurting! That was $2500 that came out of my pocket. Just sayin.”

Kenny Thomas was picked 22nd pick in the 1999 NBA Draft out by the Houston Rockets after a solid collegiate career at the University of New Mexico. While in the NBA he played for the Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings. He’s most notably know as a 76er and during the 2003-04 NBA season, Thomas was one of only eleven players to average a double-double.

He was also the shortest one to do it. Thomas was listed at 6-7.

While on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Thomas also discussed his app launching in July and he detailed how he’s dishing out masks during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a great opportunity for me to just be able to save lives man,” Thomas told Scoop B Radio.

“That’s really what I’m looking into. But at the same time, it’s a business.

