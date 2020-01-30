Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Don’t Compare, Kobe’s Dad, Joe Bryant Reveals

Are Kobe Bryant‘s skills comparable to Michael Jordan?

In an interview with Bryant’s father, Joe Bellybean Bryant a few years ago, the NBA legend told me no.

“Michael was Michael,” Joe Bryant told me.

“Michael was special. Kobe is Kobe. Kobe was special. You’re not going to find too many players with a similar body, similar height,” he said. “Kobe grew up watching Michael. Kobe had a chance to watch Chicago, Detroit, all those series that were so great.”

During our interview via Scoop B Radio, Joe Jellybean Bryant also told me what made Kobe special: “As a fan, just watching him play and putting up all those points and playing at such a high level at such a great organization like the Lakers,” he said.

“I think that’s probably one of the important things. These kids come out of school and they worry about being a number one pick, number two pick, I think it’s more important that you get with the right organization and Kobe was able to do that and as you see, playing with one organization is really something special.”

Kobe Bryant was the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA.

What made Kobe Bryant’s game unique is that it had flashes of many including Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and others.

No surprise. Bryant grew up watching thos greats as well as Isiah Thomas.

Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant playing for the the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets from 1975-1983. He coached the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and played overseas in France and Italy.

A retired 20 year NBA vet, Bryant was a winner of five NBA championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday when he, his daughter, Gianna and seven other passengers were en route to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy located in Thousand Oaks, California.

Kobe Bryant is now fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list with the Black Mamba registering 33,643 points.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP award winner was the NBA’s regular-season MVP in 2008. Kobe Bryant also has the distinction of being named an 18-time NBA All-Star. He’s also a four-time NBA All-Star MVP, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, an NBA Slam Dunk Champion, 11-time All-NBA First Team recipient, two-time NBA scoring champion and wore numbers 8 and 24, both of which were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers organization.