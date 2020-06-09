Nate Diaz Blasts Title Fight: ‘No One Will Remember You Guys’

Popular UFC welterweight action fighter Nate Diaz took to social media on Tuesday to explain why he thinks no one will remember in the distant future UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or title challenger Gilbert Burns. The 35-year-old American clearly wasn’t happy with the report that Usman would be defending his welterweight title against Burns next on July 11 at UFC 251, and he let the whole world know about it.

Diaz tweeted, “This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth sh*t you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember you guys This isn’t a title fight.”

One of Diaz’s most famous moves inside the cage is his patented “Stockton Slap”. But the fighter is just as rough with some of his social media posts as he is with that signature move.

Such was the case on Tuesday.

Diaz: ‘I Get Paid More Than Both of You Together’

Diaz wasn’t the one in line for next crack at Usman’s title belt but seems to be suggesting in his tweet that Usman should have stood next to Jorge Masvidal and joined that fighter’s quest to make more money for the coveted welterweight title fight between Usman and Masvidal.

Instead, Usman agreed to fight Burns and now Masvidal is left twisting in the wind.

Diaz isn’t happy about that situation, and he let both Usman and Burns know it via social media.

“I get paid more than both of you together,” Diaz posted.

When Will Diaz Fight Again?

Masvidal defeated Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019 for the first-ever “BMF” title.

The two were thought to be on their way to an immediate rematch due to the fight being stopped by the ringside doctor because of cuts around Diaz’s eye, but that fight never materialized.

Then it appeared Diaz was one of the front-runners to face Conor McGregor next. Diaz had split fights with McGregor back in 2016 but the UFC never offered Diaz the rubber match.

Still, the McGregor-Diaz rivalry was so popular that it seemed likely the two could be matched in 2020 and that the third fight would probably still outsell the original two megafights in terms of pay-per-view buys.

But McGregor’s sudden retirement over the weekend means that fight is now off the table, so it’s fair to wonder when Diaz might be headed back to the Octagon soon.

He’s one of the most popular stars in the sport, but he’s also someone who has remained inactive at times in moves that were seemingly aimed at demanding better treatment from the company.

Diaz doesn’t appear to have any potential fights lined up, so he might be inactive for the rest of the year.

