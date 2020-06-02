Giants Release Strong Statement on ‘Senseless Death’ of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in police custody last week has left the nation shell-shocked. The tragedy has led to an uproar in demand for reforms amongst law enforcement officers, along with nationwide protests.

The New York Giants have released an official statement in regards to the situation.

George Floyd’s senseless death is the type of tragedy we have seen too often for far too long. Over the past week, our players and coaches have talked about the hurt, the pain, the frustration and the anger. Each of us is feeling some or all of that. We continue to talk about what we can do to help unite and heal and, more importantly, create real opportunity and meaningful change. We have a responsibility as citizens to work in a constructive way. What we do to make a difference is what is most important. We have the ability to advocate for social justice and sustained change. We know that to make lasting change, it needs to start at the community level. That is why we are committed to continuing to strengthen the alliances we have with groups like the Vera Institute of Justice, the Newark Bronze Shields, The Bronx Defenders, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, RISE and our local law enforcement agencies to understand and support each group’s good work. We will continue to expand our relationships where we can have a meaningful, positive impact and make a difference.

Floyd’s last minutes were captured in a disturbing viral video that shows now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck, while two other officers pinned him down as well.

Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Medical examiners have determined that Floyd’s cause of death was due to a heart attack while also showing traces of fentanyl in his system. However, an independent autopsy has found that Floyd’s death was due to Asphyxia.

Roger Goodell Speaks on the George Floyd Situation

The Giants are just one of the many sports teams and organizations to condemn the death of George Floyd in police custody.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released this statement on Saturday, sending condolences to Floyd’s family on behalf of the league.

The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions. As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.