Giants’ Highly-Unusual Roster Move Ranks Atop Best Post-Draft Decisions

The New York Giants did plenty of good this offseason. However, where the team fell flat on their face was their inability to address one of the league’s worst pass-rushing units…or so it was believed.

Giants Applauded for Use of UFA Tender on Markus Golden

The Giants failed to add any notable talent to the edge of their defense this offseason. However, their decision to use the highly-unusual “May 5 Tender” on Markus Golden has exponentially increased the likelihood of a reunion between the team and their sack-leader from a season ago. A shrewd move that has not gone unnoticed in NFL circles, this rightfully earned them a place amongst Bleacher Report’s Top-7 Best Decisions Since the End of the 2020 NFL Draft.

6. New York Giants Use UFA Tender on EDGE Markus Golden The New York Giants made a shrewd offseason move, placing the rarely used unrestricted free-agent tender on Markus Golden, which benefits the team in one of two ways. Golden can negotiate with other clubs, but he has until July 22 to sign a contract elsewhere. If not, Big Blue would retain his exclusive rights for $5.2 million, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. In the event Golden inks a deal with another team, the Giants would receive a compensatory pick in 2021, so New York wouldn’t lose its top pass-rusher from the previous term for nothing. Last season, Golden registered 10 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss as the Giants’ most impactful defensive player. He would project as a starter and quality holdover to mix with former Green Bay Packer Kyler Fackrell, Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines on the edge. At No. 7, the Raiders have a potential starter in cornerback Prince Amukamara if Damon Arnette isn’t ready to take on a big role, whereas Golden should be a lock to start after his impressive 2019 showing. Secondly, the Giants’ decision comes with a consolation prize if they lose their free-agent target to another squad.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, a man usually slammed for being stuck in his old ways, has somewhat surprisingly enjoyed an offseason of praise, and his unusual decision regarding Golden is no different.

Golden is the first NFL player to receive the UFA Tender since the New England Patriots (surprise, surprise) placed the tender on running back LeGarrette Blount back in 2017.

Golden’s Price Tag Would be a Steal for Big Blue

Golden was a brilliant low-risk, high-reward free agent addition a season ago for the G-Men. His 10 sacks were the most by a Giants player since 2014. Aside from leading the team in sacks, he also ranked within the top 15 league-wide in both quarterback hits and tackles for loss.

Chances are Golden isn’t the biggest fan of the Giants’ decision to tender him, as it greatly limits his potential earnings next season. However, strictly from a business perspective, you can’t help but applaud the Giants’ decision to do so.

Were New York to retain Golden under the May 5 Tender, they would do so at 110% of his previous compensation package, which would come in at just $5.225 million. Talk about a bargain.