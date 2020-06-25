ESPN Ranks Ravens Roster High Against NFL Competition

The Baltimore Ravens have quietly been building something solid the last few years, and folks in NFL circles have taken major notice.

Suddenly, the Ravens have built what most consider to be one of the best rosters in the entire NFL. Recently, ESPN ranked the team as having the top roster in the league. In an Insider segment, the site ranked teams 1-32 and the Ravens came in the top spot.

The Bucs' wild offseason catapulted their roster into the NFL's top five 👀 Check out the full rankings (E+): https://t.co/nzSPT3HEwC pic.twitter.com/nNM0zjH7xU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 24, 2020

The Ravens placed just ahead of some other elite teams, including both from last year’s Super Bowl. It’s another feather in the cap for the team.

Colin Cowherd: Ravens Have NFL’s Best Roster

The Ravens are getting a little love for their work building the team in recent years on multiple fronts. General manager Eric DeCosta got some major respect from Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. According to Cowherd, the Ravens have the best roster in the NFL at this point in time. Here’s a look at that, and the other teams who place on the list just behind Baltimore.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Ravens are in such good shape is their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Offensively, the team also has some quality pieces such as Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and the defense has been beefed up with players who are both young and old this offseason.

This version of the Ravens will have to overcome some disappointment in the playoffs in order to take this throne, but clearly, the talent is there. The most fascinating part will be watching to see if the team can put everything together in the next few years and prove the analysts right.

Ravens Credited For Defensive Building

The Ravens have been keeping things together on the back end of their defense, and that’s good news as it relates to how the team is being built for their future according to some pundits. This could be a big reason the team rates so high.

Pro Football Focus contributor Gordon McGuinness recently tweeted about the approach the Ravens have with Eric DeCosta building his team, and lauded the fact that Baltimore seems to be building around players who are solid and stout on the back end and know the team’s scheme incredibly well. As he says, that’s how a defense should be constructed.

The Ravens are returning: 3 of the 45 highest-graded CBs from 2019 in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith 2 of the top 35 highest-graded safeties in Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark And get Tavon Young back in 2020 Build your defense from back to front pic.twitter.com/Pcxgpehi0X — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) March 23, 2020

The Ravens recently re-signed Jimmy Smith, which was a huge move in order to keep a group together which has been very solid. That’s in addition to what they already have on the roster and what they will get back in 2020.

This shows that the Ravens might have the right plan as it relates to keeping their roster in shape.

Ravens Young Roster Seeing Bright Future

Even in spite of some playoff shortcomings lately, the Ravens are still set up well to perform next season and beyond. A great tweet from Kevin Oestreicher shows that the reason for that has everything to do with age.

The core of Baltimore’s roster remains intact, and will be in their prime for a long time considering everyone’s age and futures.

Age for some key players on the Ravens: Marquise Brown: 22

Lamar Jackson: 23

Marlon Humphrey: 23

Orlando Brown Jr: 23

Mark Andrews: 24

Chuck Clark: 24

Gus Edwards: 24

Ronnie Stanley: 25

Marcus Peters: 27 The future is bright in Baltimore😈 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 13, 2020

With this considered, it doesn’t seem wise to think that the Ravens are going to go anywhere as a team that’s a league force. They’ve got a bevy of skill position players and guys at key spots who are young and ready to take the next steps in their career.

In fact, this season’s 14-2 record might only be looked at as the beginning when all is said and done with this in mind. It could be a big reason the team has build one of the best teams in the NFL that figures to last.

ESPN agrees with the team having the best roster in the league.

