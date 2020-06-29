Sergino Dest Has Good & Bad News for Messi and Barcelona

USMNT star Sergino Dest has been talking about his future and has good and bad news for Barcelona.

The Ajax full-back told NOS Jeugdjournaal that he would like to play alongside Barcelona captain Lionel Messi but also admitted he fancied lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe too.

The 19-year-old also warned potential admirers he will not come cheap.

“I want to be the most expensive full-back ever because when you reach that it shows that you are one of the best full-backs of the world. I want to go over €50 million. No defender went above €100m. I want to play with [Kylian] Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar. Time will tell if it will come true. But it is possible.”

Dest has made no secret of the fact he likes Barcelona. He posted a picture on social media during lockdown where he was sporting the club’s training gear.

Dest In-Demand

The 19-year-old is likely to be in-demand this summer after an impressive campaign with Ajax. The team was leading the table when the Eredivisie season was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Although Ajax was denied the title, Dest did pick up the prestigious Ajax Talent of the Year award, becoming the first American to lift the trophy.

The defender’s agent, Joes Blakborn, told Voetbal International in May, that Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in the Ajax man.

“They have not officially reported to me or Ajax. However, information has been provided in the past. Sergino is one of the backs in Europe that they follow. They seem to find him an option should Nelson Semedo leave. But I think there are more clubs for which Sergino is an option. “Bayern Munich still wants to take over Sergino from Ajax. But at the moment both parties are still far apart. We can’t do anything with that and are in the waiting room for that matter.”

Barcelona has a strong bond with Ajax due to Johan Cruyff and landed midfielder Frenkie de Jong from the Dutch side last summer.

Barcelona Set for Intriguing Summer

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will move for Dest, but the Catalans do look set for an intriguing summer in the transfer market. The Catalan giants have already confirmed Arthur will depart for Juventus, with Miralem Pjanic moving the other way.

More transfers are expected, particularly if the club miss out on the title. Quique Setien’s side are currently two points behind leaders Real Madrid with six games left to play.

The club has been financially affected by Covid-19, but president Josep Maria Bartomeu told Sport his club can still afford to sign big names this summer.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Blanks Barcelona Coach During Drinks Break [WATCH]