Steelers’ Chase Claypool Responds to Deshaun Watson’s Dig at Notre Dame

When former Clemson University quarterback Tajh Boyd asked his Twitter followers whether the Fighting Irish would be contenders this year, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a succinct two-word answer.

“HELL NO!” Watson tweeted.

That response attracted the attention of Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool, who starred at Notre Dame before being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Claypool tweeted: “When we play you … I’m talking to our D-line coach … and I’m coming off the edge.”

That’s an attitude that ought to endear Claypool to Steelers’ fans, though Watson already has enough to worry about with Pittsburgh OLB’s T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree coming at him from either side.

Over the course of the last three seasons, the Steelers have produced 162 sacks, by far the most amongst all NFL teams during that time period. (The New Orleans Saints are the next closest team with 142 sacks since 2017.)

Most sacks by a defense, 2017-2019. Steelers have the lead and it's not even close. 1. Pittsburgh – 162

2. New Orleans – 142

3. LA Rams – 139

4. Jacksonville – 139

5. Carolina – 138 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Claypool was only too happy to follow up with a tweet showcasing his ability to punish the opposition by using his size to his advantage.

Houston at Pittsburgh, One Watt Vs. Two

As for the hypothetical showdown between Claypool and Watson, the Steelers are scheduled to play the Texans at Heinz Field during the third week of the regular season. Adding to the intrigue is that the game will be a family feud of sorts, as J.J. Watt plays for the Texans, while the Steelers’ roster includes T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt, the latter recently acquired in free agency after he decided to leave the Los Angeles Chargers in favor of a more supportive fan base.

As for Boyd, he had the proverbial cup of coffee with the Steelers five years ago. Before that he was a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2014, but failed to make the Jets’ 53-man roster. He was subsequently signed by the Steelers in March 2015, but was unable to make a mark in Pittsburgh.

Steelers’ OT Zach Banner Makes News on Twitter, Too

In other recent news from Steelers’ social media, OT Zach Banner recently took questions from followers via Twitter, with one individual asking him about the best part of being a Pittsburgh Steelers’ player, which led to this gem of a response:

“Renegade or Terrible Towells [sic] … That’s why I’m slightly aroused when both happen at the same time…”

On a more serious note, Banner has also suggested that all NFL players wear a Black Lives Matter (#BLM) sticker on their helmets, with the backing of the league, of course.

Most recently, Banner also noticed how third-string quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges is already in possession of a Big Ben Revenge Tour 2020 T-shirt, prompting him to tweet: “Wtf where’s my shirt @_BigBen7 ?!?!?”

Before yesterday, that little missive might have gotten him blocked by Big Ben’s Twitter handlers. But not today.

