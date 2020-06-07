Steelers’ James Conner Gifts His Dad a New Truck [WATCH]

Earlier today Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner posted a one-minute video showing the moment he gifted a brand-new truck to his father.

“Bought my pops a truck. He was hype,” Conner tweeted.

Conner’s father appears to be in disbelief at first, and attempts to give the keys back to Conner.

“Pops, that’s yours!”

“You swear, James?”

“That’s yours! Look it’s brand-new—2020—I got you,” adds Conner, before the two go on to celebrate together, hugging and laughing.

Bought my pops a truck! He was hype 😂🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/QSrH2bdiTS — James Conner (@JamesConner_) June 6, 2020

‘Fear Is a Choice’ Set for Release on June 16

These are exciting times for Conner, who will soon have another milestone to celebrate—the release of his new memoir, titled “Fear is a Choice: Tackling Life’s Challenges With Dignity, Faith, and Determination” (Harper Books), written with Tiffany Yecke Brooks.

In the book—which is out on Tuesday June 16, just in time for Father’s Day—Conner recounts his struggle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as well as the lessons he learned from his awe-inspiring recovery and comeback from cancer, which allowed him to finish his college career at the University of Pittsburgh with 3,733 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns.

Conner went on to become a third-round draft pick of his hometown NFL team in 2017, and since 2018 he has been the No. 1 running back for the Steelers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after his first season as a starter, when he rushed for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 497 yards with one touchdown catch.

Unless he signs a contract extension prior to the 2020 season Conner will become an unrestricted free agent next year, one of the Steelers’ top UFA’s entering 2021.

Mike Tomlin: ‘I’m a Feature Runner-Type Guy’

With Conner possibly on the road to free agency, it would seem to help him that Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin remains “a feature runner-type guy,” as he puts it. That should enable Conner to get the bulk of the carries in 2020, in spite of the fact that the Steelers have more than a few capable running backs on the roster, including Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell Jr., and rookie fourth-round draft pick Anthony McFarland Jr. Even Kerrith Whyte has shown flashes, with three carries of 13+ yards among the 25 touches he got in his first season.

As a result, the two other tailbacks on the roster—Trey Edmunds and Ralph Webb—are long shots to make an impact of any kind.

Meanwhile, Derek Watt’s place on the team is pretty much assured; Watt, a fullback, signed a three-year contract earlier in the offseason, coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers.

