Tyson Nam’s Brutal One-Punch KO and the UFC on ESPN 10 Finishes [WATCH]

UFC on ESPN 10 started off with a bang and the finishes kept coming through most of the prelims before things slowed considerably on the main card.

Tyson Nam helped to get things started as he earned one of the four Performance of the Night Bonuses for his brutal one-punch KO win over Zarrukh Adashev on Saturday.

Take a look at that KO and all of the finishes from UFC on ESPN 10.

Tyson Nam Knocks Zarrukh Adashev out Cold

Nam needed this victory in the worst way. The 36-year-old veteran was 0-2 in the UFC after finally getting his opportunity. He began his career with the promotion with a loss to Sergio Pettis, who has since signed with Bellator, and Nam then lost the next fight to Kai Kara France.

Initially, Nam was supposed to be facing Ryan Benoit, but the latter had to pull out with an injury. Adashev, a kickboxer turned mixed martial artist, stepped in on short notice for his own UFC debut, and clearly things didn’t go well.

Adashev came in on a three-fight win streak, but he was only 3-1 as an MMA fighter. With his record sent careening to 3-2, we’ll see where he goes from here. As for Nam, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him added to one of the upcoming cards over the next month or so. He volunteered for a quick turnaround during his post-fight interview, and because the knockout took just 30 seconds to finish Adashev.

Nam predictably earned one of the $50,000 performance bonuses for his work.

Julia Avila Destroys Gina Mazany

Also on the prelims, Julia Avila made very quick work of Gina Mazany. A knee to the midsection caused the initial damage, and Mazany just couldn’t recover in time to keep the referee from stopping the fight.

Julia Avila’s first round TKO pic.twitter.com/Jq0eb8Vh1w — Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) June 14, 2020

Mariya Agapova Kicks and Chokes Out Hannah Cifers

One of the other more memorable finishes on the night came from Kazakhstan’s Mariya Agapova. She put work on the overmatched Hannah Cifers en route to a first-round submission victory.

The win came from a tap out, but Agapova proved her striking prowess with punches and kicks before locking in the rear-naked choke.

THE HEAD KICK! THE SUB! 😳 🇰🇿 Mariya Agapova never let up on the pace. Watch now ➡️ LIVE on @ESPN & E+ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/TFDE9CFA15 — UFC (@ufc) June 14, 2020

Agapova earned a $50,000 bonus as well.

Christian Aguilera Stops Anthony Ivy

To open the event, Christian Aguilera, one of only two underdogs to win on Saturday night, scored a first-round TKO victory over Anthony Ivy.

Quick work by @DatBeastChris, wrapping up his UFC debut in less than a minute ⏰ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/M3g4uTl3eS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2020

Aguilera has some serious power and you could see it on full display with that victory. He too earned a bonus and announced himself ready, willing, and able for a quick turnaround fight.

Marvin Vettori Submits Karl Roberson

The main event had a spicy buildup, but like most of the main card, it needed some flavor. Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson had been at each other’s throats in the hotel ahead last month’s canceled bout, and they shared an intense staredown after the latter missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

However, in the Octagon, Vettori quickly showed that his wrestling was too much for Roberson as he worked to lock in the rear-naked choke submission win.

Vettori earned the fourth and final performance bonus.

Here is a look at all of the results from UFC on ESPN 10.