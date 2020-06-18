UFC Announces Massive Rematches and Former Champs Returning

UFC rounded out its packed July schedule on Thursday by announcing three more upcoming cards to add to the previously announced UFC 251 pay-per-view event next month. UFC president Dana White announced the following three cards, all of which will take place at UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
UFC Fight Night on July 15 will be headlined by rising featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.
UFC Fight Night on July 18 will feature a flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.
UFC Fight Night on July 25 will feature former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till.
Those three massive cards will follow the massive UFC 251 PPV card on July 11 which features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on Gilberto Burns in the main event as well as two other UFC title fights.
You catch watch White announce the three new July cards to Megan Olivi via the promotion’s television partner ESPN below.
It looks like another action-packed month of UFC fights are on the way in July.
See the entire slate of fights currently scheduled for July below.
The rest of June also features an impressive list of booked fights.
UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on July 11
Main Card
Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – Main Event, Welterweight Title Bout
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 – Featherweight Title Bout, Co-Main Event
Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – Bantamweight Title Bout (vacant)
Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Prelims
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry
Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Early Prelims
Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on July 15
Main Card
Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige – Main Event
Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz – Co-Main Event
Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Prelims
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos
Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
TBD vs. TBD
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on July 18
Main Card
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Main Event, Flyweight Title Bout
Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Prelims
Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25
Main Card
Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event
Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event
Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Prelims
Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
TBD vs. TBD
