UFC Announces Massive Rematches and Former Champs Returning

UFC rounded out its packed July schedule on Thursday by announcing three more upcoming cards to add to the previously announced UFC 251 pay-per-view event next month. UFC president Dana White announced the following three cards, all of which will take place at UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Night on July 15 will be headlined by rising featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

UFC Fight Night on July 18 will feature a flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

UFC Fight Night on July 25 will feature former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till.

Those three massive cards will follow the massive UFC 251 PPV card on July 11 which features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on Gilberto Burns in the main event as well as two other UFC title fights.

You catch watch White announce the three new July cards to Megan Olivi via the promotion’s television partner ESPN below.

It looks like another action-packed month of UFC fights are on the way in July.

See the entire slate of fights currently scheduled for July below.

The rest of June also features an impressive list of booked fights.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns on July 11

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – Main Event, Welterweight Title Bout

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 – Featherweight Title Bout, Co-Main Event

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – Bantamweight Title Bout (vacant)

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Prelims

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Prelims

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on July 15

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige – Main Event

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz – Co-Main Event

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Prelims

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

TBD vs. TBD

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on July 18

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez – Main Event, Flyweight Title Bout

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Prelims

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whitaker vs. Till on July 25

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till – Main Event

Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira – Co-Main Event

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Prelims

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

TBD vs. TBD

