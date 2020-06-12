UFC Fan Favorites Booked For Important Showdowns [LOOK]

A slew of UFC fan favorites and contenders will be back in action this month after UFC president Dana White announced stacked line-ups for the upcoming Fight Night cards scheduled for June 20 and June 27. White revealed the information to UFC host Jon Anik Friday afternoon on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel.

The action is set to include stalwart heavyweight mauler Curtis Blaydes taking on lanky Russian striker Alexander Volkov in the main event of the June 20 card as well as former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirer locking horns with top-ranked contender Dan Hooker in the main event of the June 27 card.

But those two big fights aren’t the only important divisional matchups on the way later this month. You can see the full lineups for each of the UFC’s announced cards below.

The fight card on June 20 includes a slew of solid fights.

The fight card for June 20, as revealed by @danawhite to @Jon_Anik on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel 👇 pic.twitter.com/0HyNVhHuLx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2020

June 27 also looks stacked.

The main event on June 27 is @DustinPoirier vs. @danthehangman 🔥 Card details revealed by @danawhite to @Jon_Anik on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/WTqIsHLCfR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2020

Both events are scheduled to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

You can watch the entire segment below.

