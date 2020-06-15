Another UFC Champ Doubts Return: ‘Nothing Else to Be Done’

UFC star Amanda Nunes suddenly has a big decision to make, and it appears that decision could lead the 32-year-old double champion into retirement. Nunes revealed in an interview with Brazilian TV show Esporte Espetacular that the UFC’s fourth-ever and only current UFC “champ champ” was considering a move away from the sport she dominates.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said per MMA Fighting. “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe [take] a new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too.”

In short, Nunes revealed that her current way of thinking was that there might not be any more big mountains left for her to climb in the sport.

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine,” Nunes said. “There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Nunes Was Dominant at UFC 250

Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer in the main event at UFC 250 last week at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nunes seemed to win just about every single minute of that fight on her way to a five-round decision victory.

She’s currently the UFC bantamweight and featherweight “champ champ” and she just became the only one of the four fighters ever in company history to hold two divisional titles at the same time to defend both belts as the reigning double champion.

On top of that, Nunes has already defeated a who’s who of great fighters including Meisha Tata, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko and Cris Cyborg.

So Nunes might not be wrong about not seeing any more big fights on her horizon.

What else is there for her to do?

It Would Be a Bad Time for the UFC to Lose Another Huge Star

Losing Nunes would be a huge blow to the UFC.

She’s considered the top women’s MMA fighter ever and is one of the biggest stars in the sport.

And it couldn’t come at a worse time for the company.

Over the last month, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo and Jorge Masvidal have all taken steps to leave the company for the near-term and quite possibly far beyond that.

So Nunes retiring would be another huge blow for UFC president Dana White at the moment.

His company just can’t seem to keep its biggest stars interested in heading back into the Octagon, and it’s starting to become a serious problem.

