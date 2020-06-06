UFC Fighter Kneels in Protest Before Upset Win [WATCH]

UFC Fighter Devin Clark

UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark made two huge statements on Saturday night. First, the 30-year-old took a knee before his fight against rising 205-pound contender Alonzo Menifield at UFC 250. Next, he scored the three-round upset victory over one of the scariest strikers in the world.

You can watch Clark, 30, taking a knee and raising his fist in solidarity with people all over the world protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the video clip below.

Clark Scored Upset Win Over Undefeated Phenom

Clark scored the upset over his undefeated opponent during the prelims of UFC 250 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After taking a vicious shot from the powerful puncher that closed one of Clark’s eyes during the opening round, Clark used smart timing and solid positioning over the next two rounds to hand the 9-0 Menifield the first loss of his professional MMA career.

The two fighters brawled for all three rounds to produce some of the best back-and-forth action of the  UFC 250 prelims.

While Menifield was clearly the more powerful fighter, the 32-year-old started to tire as the fight progressed and Clark seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges over the second half of the fight.

Judges scored the bout for Clark 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

After being announced the winner, Clark again raised his fist to the sky alongside his team.

His win over Menifield, as well as his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, was celebrated by many on social media who shared the fighter’s viewpoint on the protests.

UFC 250: Nunes-Spencer Fight Card and Info

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card ESPN+ pay-per-view was scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm ET. The prelims started on ESPN at 8:00 pm ET. The early prelims were set for ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 pm ET.

The full fight card is listed below.

UFC 250 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer
Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen
Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 250 Prelims (ESPN)
Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher
Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

UFC 250 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham
Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark
Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

