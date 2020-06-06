UFC Fighter Kneels in Protest Before Upset Win [WATCH]

UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark made two huge statements on Saturday night. First, the 30-year-old took a knee before his fight against rising 205-pound contender Alonzo Menifield at UFC 250. Next, he scored the three-round upset victory over one of the scariest strikers in the world.

You can watch Clark, 30, taking a knee and raising his fist in solidarity with people all over the world protesting as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in the video clip below.

UFC light heavyweight @brownbearC took a knee and raised his fist while being introduced at #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/UbsU1t67r6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 6, 2020

Clark Scored Upset Win Over Undefeated Phenom

Clark scored the upset over his undefeated opponent during the prelims of UFC 250 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After taking a vicious shot from the powerful puncher that closed one of Clark’s eyes during the opening round, Clark used smart timing and solid positioning over the next two rounds to hand the 9-0 Menifield the first loss of his professional MMA career.

The two fighters brawled for all three rounds to produce some of the best back-and-forth action of the UFC 250 prelims.

While Menifield was clearly the more powerful fighter, the 32-year-old started to tire as the fight progressed and Clark seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges over the second half of the fight.

Judges scored the bout for Clark 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

After being announced the winner, Clark again raised his fist to the sky alongside his team.

His win over Menifield, as well as his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, was celebrated by many on social media who shared the fighter’s viewpoint on the protests.

Devin Clark makes a statement with a unanimous decision win at #UFC250. And then he makes another statement in support of our brothers and sisters on the ground protesting the deaths of #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd and #AhmaudArbery. Beautiful.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/E7nS6ZQ54G — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 6, 2020

UFC 250: Nunes-Spencer Fight Card and Info

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card ESPN+ pay-per-view was scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm ET. The prelims started on ESPN at 8:00 pm ET. The early prelims were set for ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 pm ET.

The full fight card is listed below.

UFC 250 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 250 Prelims (ESPN)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

UFC 250 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

