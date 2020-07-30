Andre Iguodala and Aerial Powers Have Strange Beef on Twitter

If there is ever a TV show produced called When Compliments Go Wrong, the Miami Heat’s Andre Iguodala could be the subject of the first episode.

Iguodala’s Compliment Gets Taken in the Wrong Direction

On Wednesday, Iguodala who is in the NBA’s bubble preparing for the re-start of the season was apparently catching some WNBA action when he was impressed by the play of Washington Mystics star Aerial Powers.

Iguodala apparently didn’t know Powers’ name, and he tweeted the following compliment:

Number 23 from the mystics is nice!!! — andre (@andre) July 29, 2020

Powers didn’t take kindly to being referred to by her jersey numb and proceeded to go ham on Iggy on Twitter.

Put some respect on my name or keep this tweet to yourself!! https://t.co/xFtU8f7KWp — Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) July 29, 2020

Iguodala plainly responded with this tweet, and hasn’t spoken about the brief exchange since.

…no manners — andre (@andre) July 29, 2020

The Aftermath

Iguodala has been attacked by many and supported by others in what seemed like an innocent compliment that was taken the wrong way.

Nevertheless, Powers has turned this into a springboard to speak against gender inequality and the diminution of the WNBA. It seems like this is one of those issues that could have been hashed out in a private conversation rather on social media, but this is 2020.

