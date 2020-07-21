Barcelona Advised Not To Loan Out Their ‘New Iniesta’

Barcelona have been advised not to loan out exciting 17-year-old Pedri who will join the club over the summer from Las Palmas.

The teenager has impressed this season in the Segunda Division, and Las Palmas boss Pepe Mel has advised the Catalan giants to hold on to the young star.

“I said goodbye to Pedri as if I would see him more here (next season) but it is not up to us or him. We’ll be optimistic but if I was Barca coach I would keep him because when he gets the ball and they see how he links up, they will find he’s got a lot to offer and is at a fantastic level.”

Pedri is yet to play in Spain’s top-flight and may struggle for minutes at the Camp Nou given his inexperience and the competition for places in the Barcelona squad.

Yet Barcelona are said to be “convinced” Pedri is not far off first-team level and are not considering allowing him to leave on loan, according to Sport’s Toni Juanmarti.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Compared to Iniesta

Pedri has already earned comparisons to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta by manager Mel. He spoke to Goal’s Ignasi Oliva Gispert about why the youngster is similar to the World Cup winner.

“Despite his age and having few games in professional football, he is able to see, always with his head up, all the options he has, and he always chooses the best one. “Pedri can play in either of the two positions, although you have to take into account that he feels more comfortable on the left – a bit like Andres Iniesta. Pedri is very similar to Iniesta, in fact. “He will fit perfectly at Barcelona. He can grow even more because he makes those around him better. He also stands out more when quality football players are around him.”

Pedri already seems to have caught the eye of other clubs despite not having even played a single minute for the Catalan giants.

Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach have expressed an interest. Sporting director Max Eberl told Sky Sport Germany: “We want to and will try to work out and implement creative solutions.” German champions Bayern Munich are also keen, according to the report.

Yet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hinted Pedri will not be going anywhere in the summer. He told RAC1: “The squad is already being freshened up. A mix of youth and experience can give us rewards. We’ve already signed Trincao and Pedri who are triumphing at their clubs.”

What Will Pedri Bring to Barcelona

Pedri will be expected to bring flair, goals, and assists to Barcelona along with genuine hope for the future. The teenager has demonstrated his potential at Las Palmas and has shone with Mel’s team.

Pedri compared to his UD Las Palmas team-mates in the Segunda División this season: • Most minutes played

• Most shots assisted

• Most big chances created

• Most dribbles completed

• Third-most goal contributions A 17-year-old in his first senior season. pic.twitter.com/QKloJdLAdL — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) July 20, 2020

The youngster has also discussed his football qualities in an interview with Barcelona’s media.

“I am a player who likes to pass the ball a lot and have the ball as well. I have to improve in front of goal. I think I can bring my dribbling to Barça, I always try even if it does not always work. Above all I like to pass and move, something Barça do a lot.” “I have always enjoyed playing football. If you enjoy yourself with the ball then you don’t need motivation. I am very competitive, I don’t like losing on the PlayStation. The day of my debut I felt most pressure. I lost the ball twice but thanks to the support of the fans I came through it and everything went well.”

Expectations are rising about Pedri ahead of his move to the Camp Nou. The club will need to be patient with the youngster and nurture his talent carefully, but there’s no doubting his potential.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Still Not Convinced by Riqui Puig?