Barcelona Put Half Their Squad Up For Sale: Report

Barcelona are keen to have a big shake-up of the squad at the end of the season and have put 12 players on the transfer list.

A disappointing campaign has seen Barca change managers but still lose their La Liga title to Real Madrid, meaning their only chance of silverware this season is in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants are keen to move a number of players on as it will be “beneficial for the club’s finances” and also to “clear the squad of any players the club don’t have confidence in,” according to Marca’s Ramiro Aldunate.

Barca are willing to offload back-up goalkeeper Neto as well as defenders Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo and Jean-Clair Todibo. Midfielders Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena, Rafinha, and Philippe Coutinho are also on the list long with forwards Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite.

A Busy Transfer Window for Barcelona?

Yet Aldunate warns Barca know that “selling all 12 of these players isn’t going to be possible in one transfer window” and explains they may instead try to include some of their stars in negotiations to bring in new players.

Coutinho and Dembele are tipped to be the two players Barca will find it hardest to sell because of their huge wages. The Brazilian currently earns €10 million a year, according to M. Carmen Torres at Marca. Dembele is another of the club’s highest earners with an annual income of €12m, according to Juan Ignacio García-Ochoa at Marca.

It’s also worth noting that Coutinho has not played for Barcelona this season as he has spent the campaign on loan at Bayern Munich. Dembele has managed just three La Liga starts due to another injury-interrupted season.

Barca Players to Help Bring In Lautaro Martinez?

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez this summer, and they could use some of their players in a deal to bring in the Argentine.

Firpo has already agreed to go to Inter in a deal that would also see Barcelona pay the Nerazzurri €70m, according to Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo.

Yet Barca still need to sell players first to raise the necessary funds, and they may find it difficult to find willing buyers given how clubs across Europe have been financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

