Barcelona Unveil Classy New Home Kit For 2020-21 Season

Barcelona launched their new home kit for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday with the Catalan giants reverting back to their traditional vertical blaugrana stripes.

The team has played in an unfamiliar checkerboard style-shirt this season but has chosen a more classic look for next year that comes with a gold trim and blue shorts.

Players including Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Roberto and Sergio Busquets all feature in the reveal on social media.

Here’s the club’s description of their new kit from their official website:

“Today, FC Barcelona officially presents the new jersey for the 2020/21 season, whose design is inspired by the 1920s, considered the Club’s first Golden Era. “This season, the jersey is recovering its traditional vertical stripes, but is including gold as a distinctive element. The ‘blaugrana’ stripes are bordered on each side by gold strips, which evoke the design of the Club crest that the team wore on their shirts throughout the 1920s. “Another outstanding feature of the new design is the roundneck collar that also has a gold-coloured rim, while the Catalan ‘senyera’ flag appears on the back, just underneath. The full kit also includes blue shorts, with a vertical maroon stripe on the side, which also has a gold rim, and horizontally striped socks that imitate the shirt design.”

Problems With New Barcelona Kit

The new kit was reportedly set to be worn by the first time by the first team in Barcelona’s derby against Espanyol but had to be delayed due to problems with the manufacturing.

Barca has confirmed there have been issues but are working hard to solve the problem:

“Due to a technical issue, these models were withdrawn from the distribution controlled by FC Barcelona, and once the problem is solved, the club will inform when the garments will be available through the usual stores and distribution channels.”

The club is also planning to “pursue Nike for compensation” regarding the defective shirts and are “preparing to request €15m-€20m,” according to the Financial Times. The problem stemmed from the colors bleeding when wet.

Memories of 2011?

Barcelona’s new kit is also likely to bring back memories of their famous 2010-11 season when the club won La Liga and put in an incredible performance to see off Manchester United in the final of the Champions League.

The new design is similar to the shirt worn during that memorable campaign a decade ago that saw Barcelona crowned European champions for the fourth time in the club’s history.

